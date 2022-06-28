Flagstaff Unified School District approves 2023 budget proposal

At its most recent meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) governing board approved a proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

It includes a total aggregate school district budget limit of $89,402,451, down from $100,216,002 in the most recent revision of its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) budget for 2023 is $67,944,047. This is slightly lower than in the most recent revision of the district’s 2022 budget, which lists M&O at $68,908,198. These decreases, according to a written version of the report, are due to base support levels and declining enrollment.

The capital budget of $4,555,010 is calculated using the prior year’s student count and is similar to, though slightly lower than the amount in the 2022 budget ($4,599,543). District additional assistance funding increased this year, to $4,244,606 (from $4,147,953).

The largest change to the budget, said district director of finance and business services Ginger Stevens, is a decrease to the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. FUSD will be carrying over $8 million this year, down from $17 million in 2022.

Much of Stevens' presentation focused on an explanation of some of the budget’s knowns and unknowns, based on the current status of the Arizona state budget.

As the state budget had not been finalized at the time of the hearing (one was later approved by legislature on June 23), FUSD’s board will be able to make a budget revision by Sept. 15 to address anything new presented in the final state budget. The district made a similar revision in August last year, Stevens said, adding that she would present additional details to the board once the state budget had passed.

Numbers the district was able to put into this version of the budget included the projected enrollment, weighted student count and the classroom site fund.

Projected enrollment was 8464.25, she said, down two students from the most recent 2022 budget revision. A revision based on actual 100-day enrollment usually takes place in December, according to district superintendent Michael Penca.

The budget hearing was immediately after one for the 2022-2023 classroom site fund.

The two main changes to the site fund Stevens highlighted in the earlier meeting were increased eligibility and an adjustment to the teacher performance pay plan (TPPP).

In the past, eligibility was limited to only certified teachers. It is now expanding to include several other groups, such as a variety of specialists, health professionals and those working in student support services.

In prior years, the TPPP had been a separate section of the classroom site fund plan, which involved a log teachers needed to keep of up to 40 hours for a total of $1,000. The plan for the 2022-2023 year removes this section based on suggestions from the teachers and instead adds the $1,000 to the eligible employees’ base salary.

The plan also includes up to 14 hours of professional development for eligible educators, a total of $1,078.

Classroom site funds need to be approved by at least 70% of employees eligible for the funds, according to Stevens, who said this plan was approved by 97.3%.

She said the site fund is set at $708 per student, which is $167 more than in 2022, though it does not include $192 in one-time funds that had been part of 2022’s budget.

The site fund’s total amount in the 2022-2023 school year would be $2,279,655 for the district overall, or $1,928 per eligible employee. It was also approved unanimously by the board.

Unknowns Stevens mentioned in the budget hearing included the factor used for base support level inflation (usually the lesser amount between 2% or current inflation rate), the final amount of district additional assistance (which Stevens said the district was hoping would increase), potential additions to Group B weights and base support level.

FUSD’s June board meeting, including the budget hearing, is available on the district’s Vimeo page.

