Flagstaff Unified School District announces snow delay Monday

Flagstaff Unified School District had a two-hour delayed start on Monday, Jan. 23, due to winter weather.

This means that all district schools start two hours later than usual and release at the regular dismissal time for a full day of school.

Other K-12 schools also announced delays due to the weather, including Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.

The district canceled three out of four days of school last week due to a large winter storm over the first half of that week. According to the National Weather Service, accessed around 8 a.m. Monday, the Flagstaff airport received another 2.5 inches of snow through Sunday night into Monday morning..

Morning buses for the district will also be running two hours later than usual, with alternate stops used for Kachina Village, Munds Park and Mountainaire during both the morning and afternoon. A full list of alternate bus stops and times is available at fusd1.org.

Breakfast will be available for district students at the delayed start time on Monday. Meals are not delivered to classrooms when there is a delayed start, so all students will need to go to the cafeteria to receive breakfast.

The FACTS before-school program will be open from 7:30 a.m. to the start of school, only for students who were already scheduled to attend.

FUSD plans to communicate additional changes or cancellations in a variety of ways, including email, text, phone calls and social media. More about the district’s snow policies can be found online at fusd1.org/domain/30.

The National Weather Service forecast finally calls for a reprieve from the snowy conditions, with sunny skies through next weekend. Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the week, with most highs in the 30s and lows approaching single digits in the middle stretch.