Flagstaff Unified School District announces snow delay Monday

Students in Flagstaff schools will have a slightly longer winter break, due to this weekend’s winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) announced Sunday evening that it would be on a two-hour delayed start Monday, Jan. 2.

All district schools will be starting two hours after the usual start time Monday, releasing according to regular full-day dismissal times, the district’s announcement explains.

Morning buses will also run two hours later than normal Jan. 2, with alternate stops used for Kachina Village, Munds Park and Mountainaire. The bus stops and schedule can be found at fusd1.org.

Breakfast will be available at the delayed start time in the cafeteria at district schools. When FUSD is on a delayed schedule, meals are not delivered to classrooms.

The FACTS before school program will be open from 7:30 a.m. to the start of school for students already scheduled to attend.

The district plans to announce any changes or cancellations using several communication methods, including email, text, calls, social media and on its website: fusd1.org.

Snow fell steadily in the Flagstaff area starting around noon on Sunday, with another 4 to 7 inches in the forecast through Tuesday before a short reprieve from the storm.