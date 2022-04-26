Flagstaff Unified School District adjusts to standardized testing changes

With changes to Arizona’s standardized testing in 2022, this year’s results will set a baseline of comparison for future scores, according to Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) research and assessment team.

As is the case most years, the state standardized testing window is in April. Most FUSD schools will have finished testing by the end of this week.

“It’s been going really well,” director of research, assessment and data Robert Hagstrom said April 13. “We are always a little anxious when it comes to making sure the technology is prepped and ready to go, and I would say we’ve done really well with it this year.”

There have been a few changes to standardized testing in Arizona this year, notably that the AZMerit has been replaced by the AASA. Hagstrom said the tests were very similar, just operated by different vendors. Both are broken into sections: English language arts, writing and math.

“Although the format and the way we operate with [AASA] is very similar, the actual test itself is brand-new and we’re not quite sure yet how they’re going to report those scores,” he said. “...We do know that the scores for AASA and AZMerit are not necessarily comparable in terms of scale.”

Last year’s test was a field test, so the district didn’t receive data on it. Since data can’t be accurately compared between different tests, this year’s results will be most useful as a comparison point for future years, Hagstrom said.

Another change is that the state science test, AZSci, has moved to grades 5, 8 and 11 this year (in previous years it was 4, 8 and 10), so the test is more aligned with the grade levels at which the standards measured in the test are presented to students.

In addition to the changes to testing, this is also the first full year students are returning from remote learning, another reason Hagstrom said this year’s results should be considered a baseline.

“We want to set the mark high and then we want to be able to move the mark higher. ...Going forward, this is the bar. This is the year we set the bar, the year that we figure out how to go higher,” he said.

The largest difference students would notice when taking the AASA, he said, is there is now an oral reading section where they are asked to read prompts aloud into a headset.

Preparations are also similar to past years, with mandatory training for test proctors at each school site. The only real difference in prep, they said, is that the students took a sample test to better learn the format and become familiar with the program they’d be using before the final test.

“We’re always planning instruction and delivering instruction that’s aligned to the standards,” said assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Mary K. Walton. “As far as the test preparation, we plan for a date and time, this is what a schedule looks like, but instruction is always to the standards and always aligned to the standards. So it’s not like ‘OK, now let's learn what’s going to be on this test,’ because it's all supposed to be matched up and be aligned with one another. ...We’re back in school, we’re doing things like we have before, instruction is the same as before, the expectations are just as high and every April we do testing. It's pretty much the same as it's always been.”

This is not the first change to the Arizona standardized assessment in recent years. Tests have been cycling out “too often,” in his opinion, Hagstrom said.

“When we don’t have a test that stays around for a long time, it’s hard to keep shooting for a target when the target moves,” he said.

The AIMS (Arizona’s Instrument to Measure Standards) test was replaced by the AZM2 (which Hagstrom described as “exactly the same but [under] a different name”). After two years, it was switched to the AZMerit (a test with more substantial differences), which is now being replaced by the AASA.

“It depends on who you ask whether those reasons are for standards that have changed or been updated or for political reasons,” Hagstrom said. “My opinion is it’s probably a little bit of both.”

The one test that has stayed fairly consistent over a longer period of time, he said, is the ACT.

For the most part, Hagstrom and Walton said, changes to standardized tests should align with changes to the standards they are assessing.

“There hasn’t been a radical change in what students are learning. There's a change in how students are presented that information, what the sequence is and timing of when they’re presented that information. When you change standards, you really do need to change assessments of those standards so that the standards and assessments are aligned,” Hagstrom said.

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) updates its standards every six to 10 years, with the most recent being science and social studies in 2018, according to Walton.

“There’s always different modifications that are going on, small changes, but not a complete overhaul like what they did in 2018 for science and social studies,” she said.

It “would be ideal” to have changes in standards and testing happen at around the same time, Hagstrom said, but it’s also “pretty difficult to do.”

“The way assessment works is you can build an assessment that is aligned with the standards but you don’t really know until the standards are taught and the students and then you run the psychometrics on that data. So you don’t really know if the test is really aligned or a good test until you have given the test to students that have actually learned the standard,” he said.

It takes teachers one or two years to learn new standards and adjust their instruction to match. Then, the first administration of a new assessment needs to be a field test.

“We don’t know if that test is really aligned or if it’s valid and reliable until you’ve analyzed the data,” he said. “Then, you can make decisions about any changes that come to that assessment in future administrations. Honestly, it probably takes a minimum of four years to have the standards revised and put out there for public consumption, for teachers to adjust to it and then to have a good assessment that measures those standards.”

Walton said the 2018 standard revisions were accompanied by a plan of implementation, which began to consider full implementation in 2022 at the earliest.

“[When] the new standards come out, they always say this is a year of professional development, this is the first year of implementation with schools. It’s a big process. It doesn’t happen overnight,” she said.

During standardized testing, Hagstrom’s job involves a lot of troubleshooting -- he’s on call to respond to any issues that might come up in the process. These can be things like login issues or problems with the headphones a student is using. One-off issues have been much less common this year, though, he said.

He added that the testing coordinators at each school site are “rock stars.”

“These are expert teachers that have been there for a long time and they’re typically the instructional specialists at the schools, so they’re really [helpers] in troubleshooting and working with technology and being that calming effect for the teachers and the proctors that are out there. So we’ve got a really good team spread out at the site, which makes my job that much easier.”

