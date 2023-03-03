More than 2,000 elementary students from schools across northern Arizona gathered Tuesday in Ardrey Auditorium to participate in a collaborative concert with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO).

The event is the culmination of a yearlong music education program funded by FSO. Music teachers in schools across the area used Carnegie Hall’s Link Up curriculum to help their students learn to sing and play the songs, as well as the dance moves they would use in the final concert.

Link Up is meant to introduce third- through fifth-graders to the orchestra “by helping them to become a part of it,” according to the Carnegie Hall website. FSO is one of over 100 partner orchestras for the program this year, providing the cost for participation in addition to arranging the local event.

Northern Arizona schools that participated in this year’s Link Up included Basis Flagstaff, San Francisco de Asis, Pine Forest School and six Flagstaff Unified School District elementary school. Classes also came in from Williams, Grand Canyon, Parks and Page.

The students on Tuesday brought recorders and violins to Northern Arizona University's campus to join in the concert. The symphony played accompanied by student singers and the audience joined in at parts.

“It’s really fun,” said digital engagement manager Emma Riebe. “The energy is really high, the music is awesome and a lot of the FSO musicians really look forward to being involved.”

She said the program’s goal was to expose students to live music, an experience they might not have had before. FSO’s website on the program notes that less than 5% of local students had been to a live concert before Link Up.

“I think that the experience of live music in such a massive way is really impactful to them,” Riebe said. “The sound of the entire symphony with their own singing and dancing, with the singers ... I think it does tap into something on a soul level for them; they feel the impact of that sound toward them. That’s an experience everyone should have, a connection with music in their lives in that way, and I do think it sparks a lot of interest in the students.”

More about Link Up in Flagstaff can be found at flagstaffsymphony.org/link-up.