Flagstaff students protest for abortion rights

Flagstaff high schoolers gathered in front of city hall Monday morning to protest the leaked Supreme Court document indicating a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

About 20 students from BASIS Flagstaff left school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall, holding handmade signs. Several cars honked as they passed, and every time, the students cheered.

These students are the latest in a series of protests against the potential decision, including a Bans Off Our Bodies March held Saturday.

Ninth graders Samantha Molengraft, Gretchen Faus, Nadia Wilson, and Ariel Gilmore had organized the protest as part of a civics project for an AP government and politics class. Molengraft said the students had been working with teachers and the school’s administration about the protest and handing out flyers over the past week.

“We’re protesting the whole decision, the leaked draft about overturning Roe v. Wade,” she said. “I guess we just hope to bring more attention about it and to try and fight for our rights.”

She said they were hoping Roe v. Wade would not be overturned and that they could raise awareness of how important abortion–and access to it–really is.

She said it “felt like the right time” to hold the protest.

“It’s the most prevalent issue with us right now," she said. "…To bring the youth into it too felt important, because I know it can be harder to get youth involved in things.”

Eleventh graders Naomi Crowder, Alina Skrocki and Jenna Crumb and ninth grader Niya Crowder were among the BASIS students who showed up to the protest Monday morning. They said the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade meant it was “really important to advocate for it right now.”

“I just care a lot about the rights of women and I feel like everyone should have their own choice and have a chance to say over that,” Crowder said of her reasons for coming to the protest. “...I hope people’s eyes are opened to that it’s actually a choice and that they don’t have to have [an abortion] if they don’t want it, but that should be up to us and not to them at all.”

Skrocki added that people should better educate themselves on what abortion actually means.

“Abortion isn’t just a women’s issue,” Molengraft said. “It applies to anyone who can get pregnant. It is crucial to our rights and to our healthcare and to how we are represented in the community.”

