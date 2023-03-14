Friday morning, Flagstaff students gathered outside of City Hall for a climate strike organized by Flagstaff High School’s (FHS) Environmental Coalition.

The strike was meant to raise awareness of local climate issues, said FHS senior Madeline Trilling, who organized the event as part of her AP capstone project.

She and others in the coalition had been been planning since late January, though she said she first had the idea in December.

“My research question was how can students create resources for you to get involved in climate action, specifically students creating things for other students,” Trlling said. “The strike was a way of creating a resource; there were a lot of people there to be able to talk to and there were also speakers, so all of that was a way of helping people find other students who were involved in climate activism.”

About 30 students met on the lawn outside city hall Friday morning, coming mostly from FHS and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA), though a few students from Coconino High School and Northern Arizona University also made an appearance. They held homemade signs and took turns leading chants.

FALA sophomore Nate Spangler said he and other students in the school’s Environmental Coalition had learned about the protest through the Flagstaff Youth Climate Alliance, and had come to show support.

He also mentioned an item on the Flagstaff City Council’s agenda for Tuesday: a citizen's petition about the city's banking contract with Wells Fargo titled "Climate Emergency: Stop the money pipeline."

“We can't really let this issue be forgotten,” Spangler said, adding that the strike's goal was “to bring attention to it and make ourselves a bit harder to ignore. … It asserts our commitment to positive change and also makes clear how much of a stake we hold in this.”

Four FHS seniors — Maryam Mousa, Logan Ash, Austin Benally and Trilling — later took the megaphone to make short speeches. Each spoke on a different aspect of climate change and its impact: the importance of water, especially on nearby reservations, how changing weather has impacted Flagstaff and ways to take responsibility and move forward.

Sam Kelly and Nuriya McAllister, both freshmen at FALA, said they had come to the strike to get involved and support climate action. McAllister said water usage was one of her primary concerns, while Kelly was concerned about forest fires and other extreme weather.

“I kind of knew it was a thing, and then I came to FALA and it's one of the issues we talk about at our school,” McAllister said. “That’s when I was like, wow, this is much bigger than people made it out to be.”

Both said they hoped the strike would lead to action, especially from local politicians.

“I’m hoping that some elected officials here in Arizona, at least in Flagstaff, are noticing us, noticing that we are concerned about what is going on here and that they start to take action and actually start to make change,” Kelly said.

FHS’s own Environmental Coalition, which has about 40 members, was started by students this year, who are working on projects around the school and Flagstaff more generally. So far the focus has been on starting a recycling program at the school, but Trilling said “we have lots of plans for the future.”

One she mentioned was finding ways to incorporate sustainability into the plan as FUSD continues to remodel its buildings -- items like water-reduced faucets and LED lights.

With the strike, Trilling said the club was working to teach people ways they could get involved and increase their own sustainability and put some pressure on politicians to take action.

“It’s not, that fixes everything, but I think it's a good start,” she said. “I think if more people are educated they'll be more interested in being involved and that can really make a big difference.”

She said her hope with this event was to show students that they can take action as well. Having student voices in climate activism is important, she said.

“Climate action is one of those things that you can have things in your own life that can really make a difference but you can also make a difference just by educating other people or by talking to other people or even just protesting like we did,” she said. “....The impact that were making on the climate right now is going to be impacting our future and I think that adults seeing that will really be like what I'm doing right now is impacting their future. Not just my future as in the end of my life, but also whatever comes after that.”