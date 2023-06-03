A flick titled "Tsiiyééł" that was made by a group of student filmmakers in the Kinlani Film Project has found success at several festivals.

Students in the Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory (also known as Kinlani dorm) can apply to be part of a yearly afterschool internship program that teaches the basics of filmmaking and helps them tell their own stories.

As part of the Kinlani Film Project, the high-schoolers learn about cinematography, storyboarding and aspects of several roles in filmmaking -- which they then use to make one short film each semester: a fiction story in the fall and a documentary in the spring.

With the only prompt being to “tell your story,” and a few restrictions in scope (for example, only one or two actors and under five minutes long), the students come up with an idea for their movie, then write it, find actors and assume various roles in production to create a complete production.

Eight internships are available each year, with students who complete the program receiving a stipend.

The Kinlani Film Project was started in the 2017-2018 school year by local filmmaker Oakley Anderson-Moore.

She now co-leads the program with Deidra Peaches, another local filmmaker who she brought in to help with the production of "Tsiiyééł" last year. The program also partners with the University of Arizona film department, with recent graduate Kristian Jackson helping students edit their film.

“The creativity and voices shared by each student allow a glimpse of who they are and their unique upbringing,” Peaches said. “As a professional filmmaker, it is humbling to see each student striving to work together and compromising on creating a film; I am happy to be a part of it."

“I came into this wanting to create a real space for young Indigenous people to learn the realities of what it means to be creative and what it takes to make a film,” Anderson-Moore added. “ ... These are pretty incredible young people who are passionate about learning new things. So for me, it was a cool opportunity to work with this group.”

One film made by students in the 2021-2022 school year has recently been shown at 10 film festivals, including the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, the Navajo Film Festival and ImagiNative.

Called "Tsiiyééł," the Navajo term for a traditional hair bun, the film is a three-minute psychological thriller focusing on a young girl who encounters her double after going for a run.

The film’s directors are Shanique Yazzie, Hailee Bekis and Austin Jimmy.

Robyn Claw and Devin Goodman were the cinematographers, with LaDonna Jacket providing additional cinematography alongside Jimmy.

Bekis played both the main character (also named Hailee) and her doppelganger. Her sister and friends were played by Nez, Yazzie and LeAndre Frank.

Other students working on the story and various roles in production were Orion Lucero, Zoey Nez, Roshelle Hawee and Faith Begay (Nez and Begay were both Kinlani Project interns alongside the directors and cinematographers). LaDurra Jimmy, Braydyn Calamity and Shaydon Begay contributed to the film’s music, while Mikayla Johnson was among those helping with translation.

At the start of the project, the group didn’t have much experience in filmmaking and they didn’t know each other very well.

“We jumped into it, we learned all those different things and they just filmed together,” Anderson-Moore said. “This was the first thing they had ever really done.”

She said the students had started with the idea to make a thriller, as well as a story that was "authentic to their experience."

“They have their own Native identity, they have their own unique identity as young people and they’re also living in this larger community of Flagstaff,” she said. “The film is really about what it’s like to try and balance your identity as an Indigenous young person. ... It’s finding a lot of these more nuanced, complicated aspects of cultural identity in a short, symbolic format.”

They then worked in a writer's room to turn those ideas into a story.

Once they had their idea, script and shot list, the team began filming, with the program leaders acting as producers and treating the project like a professional film set.

Because they filmed last winter, the filmmakers had to shift their plans in response to COVID-19 spikes from the omicron variant. At one point, they had to switch to outdoors-only filming for safety, meaning that in an afternoon, an indoor bathroom scene became a handheld mirror on a park bench in the snow.

Anderson-Moore said she hoped filmmakers left the program with the knowledge that “their stories are important.”

“Their stories deserve to be seen and heard just as much as any other story. We’re starting to see a bit of evolution in whose stories are told onscreen and I hope that this younger generation is going to be part of that movement,” she said.

She added: “When we started making the film, one thing I’d keep hearing the young filmmakers say is that I never saw a film about someone like me or my story. ... So they made "Tsiiyééł," and then they got to see it at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, they got to play it all these different film festivals and screen it at different venues. That’s the most important thing: for them to not only learn how to tell these stories and be creative and harness their unique voices as artists, but also to see just how important their stories are and how much they deserve to be seen and heard.”

The group behind "Tsiiyééł" has already started on their next film, called "Cheii" -- which translates to grandfather -- with some rotations in the team after a few of the filmmakers graduated from high school.

“They haven’t slowed down,” Anderson-Moore.

More information about the Kinlani Film Project can be found at oakleyandersonmoore.com/kinlani-film-project. Information about Kinlani dorm is available at kinlanidorm.org.