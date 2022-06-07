Flagstaff student places third in Poetry Out Loud national finals

Flagstaff’s Oscar Landa Samano came in third in the Poetry Out Loud national finals held on Sunday.

A recent graduate of Coconino High School (CHS), Landa Samano had advanced to the finals after winning the Arizona state competition in March and placing in the top three of his semifinal round May 1.

Over 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers across the United States have participated in Poetry Out Loud since it first started in 2005.

This year's semifinals featured 55 state and jurisdictional finalists, held in three rounds with the top three from each continuing to the finals this weekend. The finalists competing Sunday represented Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Arizona, Colorado, California and Tennessee.

The event was hosted by poet, educator and bestselling author Kwame Alexander, who told of his own early experiences with poetry. Judges for the finals were Francisco Aragón, Candice Iloh, Rosa Joshi, Dante Medema, Joan Naviyuk Kane and Marcus Wicker.

The nine finalists tuned in virtually to watch their pre-recorded recitations Sunday alongside family and friends. After the first two rounds, the three students with the highest scores recited a third poem before the winner was announced.

Recitations were scored based on physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy and overall performance, with the final two criteria receiving the most weight.

For this competition, Landa Samano recorded new recitations of “Spanglish” by Tato Laviera, “The Contract Says: We’d Like This Conversation to be Bilingual” by Ada Limón and “God’s Grandeur” by Gerard Manley Hopkins.

Landa Samano made it to the final round and placed third in the competition overall. He will receive a $5,000 prize and an additional $500 for CHS to purchase poetry materials.

California representative Mia Ronn of the Archer School for Girls was named Poetry Out Loud's 2022 National Champion, winning a $20,000 prize. Aidyn Lorin Jai Reid of Fountain Valley School of Colorado came in second. Landa Samano, Ronn and Reid had all competed in the same round of the semi-finals.

“From participating in Poetry Out Loud, I have found an ability in myself to interact with a piece of literature that I’d never really had before,” Landa Samano said in a video for the event. “Not only interact with myself, but also interact with the people in the audience and really almost feeding off of that energy…the reactions that the audience had and really being able to connect myself to a poem, not just on the surface level, but in deeper ways that I never imagined.”

He plans to attend Colombia University in the fall to study architecture with an emphasis on sustainability and described poetry as both “a passion” and a “part of my life a lot of people don’t see” in an interview portion of the finals.

A recording of Landa Samano’s performance of “Spanglish” for the finals is available on YouTube. More about Poetry Out Loud can be found at poetryoutloud.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.