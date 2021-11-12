Flagstaff STEM City receives grant to support STEM education

The STEM Talent Pipeline program announced this week an educational grant of $5,000 for Flagstaff STEM City to support the science, technology, engineering, and math programs offered to Coconino community’s students, according to a press release.

The STEM Talent Pipeline program, sponsored by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), partnered with both Flagstaff STEM City and the Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT) to bring this vital funding to local students. These funds will be used to help CAVIAT students in a variety of STEM-related programs, including material and travel expenses for their tutoring program at Tynkertopia in Flagstaff, which serves students primarily between the ages of 5-12. Tynkertopia, Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center, is a nonprofit community center that focuses on creativity, inquiry and STEAM knowledge and skills.

“As a local school administrator for vocational education and career training, I feel blessed to have a STEM City as a community partner, as they help us develop a high-quality STEM workforce for Flagstaff and northern Arizona by increasing student awareness of career opportunities in STEM and serving under representated student groups,” said CAVIAT Superintendent Brent Neilson. “I thank the STEM Talent Pipeline for helping our community and our students with this generous grant.”

“STEM City was born out of a shared community vision to recognize, celebrate and expand the tremendous human and capital assets in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math that exist in Flagstaff. We connect the vibrancy of Flagstaff’s STEM businesses, organizations and resources to our schools, students and families to strengthen our education, economy and environment. We employ our passion for STEM to empower and create real, meaningful impact for all the citizens of Flagstaff,” added Mike Thomas, Board of Director President for Flagstaff STEM City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0