Flagstaff seniors awarded first Camp Colton scholarships

Two Flagstaff high school students have been selected as the first to receive the Friends of Camp Colton alumni scholarship. Brian Hofstetter of BASIS Flagstaff and Isabel Vera of Flagstaff High School both received $500 after writing essays about their experience at the camp.

The scholarships are intended to preserve memories of the camp while helping students pay for higher education. Applicants were asked to write an essay describing the camp’s influence on their lives and connecting what they learned there with their future plans.

“The middle school years are such a formative time in people’s live and we frequently hear about the indelible impact Camp Colton has,” said Ari Wilder, executive director of Friends of Camp Colton. “...Brian and Isabel exemplify what Camp Colton is about and we’re excited to see what they accomplish in the years to come.

Hofstetter plans to study biology at Cornell University, with an emphasis on ornithology and natural history.

“Attending Camp Colton introduced me to an idea that profoundly influenced who I am today,” he said. “The more we learn about the natural world and the more questions we can ask, the more we can learn. I will use the curiosity I developed at Camp Colton in my work as a field biologist this summer and as a student at Cornell.”

Vera will be attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in the fall.

“Even though I was very nervous at the prospect of going to Camp Colton without knowing anybody or having close friends, I took a leap of faith and came out of it with lasting memories and lifelong friendships,” she said. “As I prepare to enter an entirely new learning environment and move away, I know to follow in the footsteps of my sixth grade self.”

Applications for the 2023 Friends of Camp Colton Scholarships will open in February. More information can be found at friendsofcampcolton.org/camp-colton-scholarship.

