Flagstaff senior headed to Poetry Out Loud national championships

Coconino High School (CHS) senior Oscar Landa Samano competed in the first round of the national Poetry Out Loud semi-finals Sunday. He was named one of nine finalists moving on to the final championships in June.

The annual poetry recitation competition was created by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Poetry Foundation in 2005.

A total of 55 students–state and jurisdictional champions– competed in the May 1 semi-finals. They were divided into three regions, which presented at different stages throughout the day.

Due to the pandemic, the competition was virtual, with each student recording their recitations of three poems in front of a live proctor. They had one continuous take for each recitation, to replicate the experience of an in-person performance.

Landa Samano recorded new performances of the poems he had recited in the Arizona state finals: "Spanglish" by Tato Laviera, "The Contract Says: We’d Like this Conversation to be Bilingual" by Ada Limón and "God’s Grandeur" by Gerard Manley Hopkins.

Each pre-recorded performance was judged on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy, with the last two being weighted more than the other factors. After the first two rounds, the eight highest-scoring students in each region moved on to present their third performance.

After the third round, Landa Samano was one of three finalists named for Region 3, alongside California and Colorado state champions Mia Ronn and Aidyn Lorin Jai Reid. Eakhot Kaur Sekhon from Nevada was the region’s honorable mention. Each won a $1000 cash prize and $500 for their school to purchase poetry materials.

The winners of the other semi-finals are Jacob Simmons of Louisiana, Alexandra Rose Zaleski of Nebraska, Pamela White of New York, Gabriella Burwell of North Carolina, Mario Grugan of Pennsylvania and Kendall Grimes of Tennessee.

The nine regional winners will go on to compete in the national finals June 5, where the 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Champion will be announced. This event will be hosted by poet, publisher and author Kwame Alexander and streamed 4 p.m. PT at arts.gov/Poetry-Out-Loud.

A recording of Landa Samano’s performance of God’s Grandeur is available on NEA’s YouTube. More about Poetry Out Loud can be found at PoetryOutLoud.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0