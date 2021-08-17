Flagstaff schools refine COVID policies as situation continues to evolve

Zeller also said “going back to distance learning would be absolutely the last thing that we want to do.” She said it was more likely that classrooms would close or be quarantined than an entire school switching back to remote learning.

“When we don’t follow public health measures, we’re looking at a collapse of our systems,” Zeller said.

She said she had gotten a first-hand experience with this last weekend, when her 15-year-old daughter, a student at NPA, had to be taken to the ER for a severe asthma attack. Zeller hadn’t been inside a hospital since the pandemic started and said it was full of patients and short-staffed, who were being overworked.

“It was frightening,” she said, “...to be there with my daughter who couldn’t breathe and we waited for six hours.”

She noted this was not a reflection on hospital staff, but the system, saying she wanted people to realize how interconnected schools and healthcare were.

“If you have a child who has a chronic health condition or you’re in an accident or something else, the access to emergency healthcare and healthcare in general is not as robust as it was prior to COVID. As a parent, that's very concerning to me. By all of us working together to try to bring down the number of COVID cases...we’re protecting that healthcare system so we can take care of people for non-COVID situations,” she said.