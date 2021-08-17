Flagstaff schools refine COVID policies as situation continues to evolve

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was the first of several Flagstaff schools to mandate masks last week, as most students in the city returned for the fall semester.
These mask mandates were passed with the argument that Arizona’s ban on mask and vaccine mandates in schools would not go into effect until Sept. 29, 90 days after it was passed. The Maricopa County Superior Court made a decision Monday afternoon upholding that assertion.
With Sept. 29 a little over a month away, Cristy Zeller, principal at Haven Montessori and board president for Northland Preparatory Academy, said she wasn’t sure what would happen. She mentioned the ongoing lawsuits, saying she thought “public health will win out” and that the courts are “going to find that this budget amendment, for whatever reason, was illegal.” As that date gets closer, if the lawsuits don’t provide an answer, Zeller said the school boards would need to meet with legal counsel and weigh the risks of various paths.
“I have to believe that the governor, ultimately, of course he cares about children and he’s going to do the right thing for us,” she said.
Even with that decision, some local parents strongly disagree with the mandates and are sending their kids to school without masks. At FUSD's Aug. 10 board meeting, former county supervisor Jim Parks gave a public comment against a mandate. He mentioned he had a grandson attending school in the district, saying the decision to wear a mask should be up to parents.
“[This choice] should not be taken over by a mandate from the school board or the school system,” he said. “Please follow the law as it is written by the state of Arizona. If you should choose to go against the law, that is not your prerogative.”
Joshua Butler, FUSD’s director of communications, said in an email that anyone “who fail[s] or refuse[s] to comply with the school district’s mask requirement will not be permitted on school property, including but not limited to, buses and classrooms. If a student does not comply with the mask requirements, staff will contact the student’s parents to confirm that the student will be excluded from attending in-person instruction but may seek enrollment in the school district’s virtual educational program.
“We hope it will not be necessary but if a parent decides to withdraw their child from FUSD, we will respect their decision and provide the parent with a student withdrawal form so the student can be enrolled elsewhere,” he wrote.
At NPA, students who refuse masks are being put into a separate classroom for their lessons.
“I’m happy to report that over 99% of NPA students are electing to wear masks and face coverings,” said NPA superintendent David Lykins. “...That 1% that are not are receiving instruction with a certified teacher on our campus in a traditional classroom setting.”
Lykins said the students electing not to wear masks could “easily” fit in one classroom, even with six feet of physical distancing. They are being instructed by a teacher with others coming in throughout the day to provide support in various subjects.
Haven and NPA passed their mask mandates in special board meetings, both held last Thursday. They are very similar to the one FUSD passed on Tuesday and, like FUSD’s, both motions passed unanimously.
Zeller said Haven’s parent population was “very supportive of public health measures,” and that “the people pushing back [at NPA] are very, very much in the minority.”
“I think it’s a very small group of people [who are against the mandates],” she said, “but they’re pretty loud about it. ...We certainly received some public comments of folks who are against having a mask mandate and we talked about it a lot as a board. We talked with legal counsel and we decided that with input from the administration, faculty, staff and many, many families in support of a mask mandate that it was the best thing for NPA to put that back in place.”
In response to a question about the mandate’s future, she said, “I think that none of us have any interest in going to war with the governor over masks. We really want to focus on educating our students and our goal is to keep them on campus in-person.”
Both Zeller and Lykins said safe in-person learning was a priority for their schools.
“Our number one priority -- which is why, I think, our board felt so strongly about incorporating a mask policy through Sept. 29 -- was that we want to stay in in-person learning,” Lykins said. “That’s where we know our kids are most benefited [and] our teachers do their best work.”
He said NPA was also committed to following guidance from the CDC and the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services (CCHHS). The school is reporting positive cases and symptoms to CCHHS as well as contact tracing and providing notification to parents. Like FUSD, NPA is producing a weekly COVID report with information from the county as well as at their school.
NPA’s Aug. 13 report lists two cases, one at the middle school and one at the high school. Zeller said Haven had not had any confirmed COVID cases yet, but the school was already seeing kids with fevers and coughs six days after starting classes.
“We’re heading into what pediatricians and public health are saying is going to be a really rough winter with other childhood illness,” she said.
"It’s very hard to deliver a Montessori curriculum virtually," Zeller added, though the school would still work with teachers and parents to provide at-home work that fits the method. Quarantined students would also have the opportunity to make up missed work when they returned to school.
She did note that one of the tenets of Montessori education was “the teacher’s role is to meet the child exactly where they are. ...So if we do have a student who is missing a lot of school, the teacher is going to meet them right where they are when they come back.”
Quarantined students at FUSD will have the option for remote learning with their current teacher for the duration of their quarantine, Butler said. However, "if a student progresses to the point of refusing to wear a mask, then they will be provided the option to seek enrollment in the school district's [online] educational program."
NPA students who are quarantined at home, Lykins said, “are being assisted by their classroom teachers through a combination of take home assignments...work submission through Google Classrooms etc. as well as other subject-related strategies.” He emphasized that NPA was “passionate about our in-person instruction,” though they would be able to “pivot” to remote learning if there was an outbreak or a recommendation from CCHHS.
“We know [in-person instruction is] what's best for kids,” he said, “We know that a teacher and a student working in-person together in classrooms is where the magic of teaching and learning occurs. We’re focused on a mitigation plan helping us stay in in-person learning, that's how we designed it. “
Zeller also said “going back to distance learning would be absolutely the last thing that we want to do.” She said it was more likely that classrooms would close or be quarantined than an entire school switching back to remote learning.
“When we don’t follow public health measures, we’re looking at a collapse of our systems,” Zeller said.
She said she had gotten a first-hand experience with this last weekend, when her 15-year-old daughter, a student at NPA, had to be taken to the ER for a severe asthma attack. Zeller hadn’t been inside a hospital since the pandemic started and said it was full of patients and short-staffed, who were being overworked.
“It was frightening,” she said, “...to be there with my daughter who couldn’t breathe and we waited for six hours.”
She noted this was not a reflection on hospital staff, but the system, saying she wanted people to realize how interconnected schools and healthcare were.
“If you have a child who has a chronic health condition or you’re in an accident or something else, the access to emergency healthcare and healthcare in general is not as robust as it was prior to COVID. As a parent, that's very concerning to me. By all of us working together to try to bring down the number of COVID cases...we’re protecting that healthcare system so we can take care of people for non-COVID situations,” she said.