Flagstaff schools receive teacher appreciation boxes

Thomas Elementary and the Peak School in Flagstaff were among 520 schools to receive teacher appreciation boxes nationwide. The boxes were provided by Verizon authorized retailer TCC as part of its ninth annual Teachers Rock supply giveaway.

Participating stores selected a local school to support with a donation of a box filled with appreciation items and classroom supplies, valued at $150 each. According to a press release, boxes included items such as “coffee pods, hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, popcorn, granola bars, tissues, pens, sticky notes, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and more.”

The supply giveaway is the first event in TCC’s Ten Days of Giving celebration, where the company will perfom “ten acts of giving for its customers, employees and other members of the communities it operates in nationwide.” This will culminate in its tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 1.2 million backpacks filled with school supplies to students.

“With the amount of time and effort teachers put in to mold the futures of our children, it’s only fitting to show our support and gratitude towards them through this annual initiative,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of TCC’s parent company, Round Room. “The Teachers Rock supply giveaway has become one of our favorite events at TCC each year and we’re proud to have given back to teachers nationwide for nine years running.”

More about TCC and the Ten Days of Giving event can be found at tccrocks.com/blog/10-days-of-giving.

