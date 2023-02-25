With 10 snowdays so far this school year and winter weather still impacting northern Arizona, Flagstaff’s K-12 schools are starting to plan how to make up the instructional time.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) sent a message to families on Tuesday morning announcing plans.

“While the snowfall is much needed, it has resulted in disruption to school schedules and the loss of instruction and learning,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca wrote in the email.

He said having so many cancellations is unusual -- FUSD only canceled one day in each of the past two school years, leaving one extra makeup day in the calendar.

“I’m sure people who have been in Flagstaff [longer] probably recall other winters where there were waves of storms like this, but in the time I’ve been here, we’ve had nothing close to this,” he said.

School calendar requirements

K-12 schools in Arizona need to have a minimum of 180 days in each school year, and, when making the calendar, the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) recommends schools incorporate a few makeup days into the schedule.

There are also specific instructional time requirements -- at least 890 instructional hours for grades 4-8 and at least 720 for grades 9-12 -- which have several delivery options, according to an ADE spokesperson.

As Penca explained it, “we do have some flexibility in state law that you start with an initial 180-day calendar, but in the end, you just have to make sure that you meet state requirements for instructional [hours].”

The district's calendar for the 2022-2023 school year had two makeup days: April 24 and May 5 -- which it announced in early February would be used for the snowdays on Dec. 12 and Jan. 2.

The next three cancellations, which all took place the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will not require makeup days.

Penca said FUSD had enough extra instructional time to switch to a 177-day school calendar to account for those days (for students; district staff will have to make up the time based on contract requirements).

Last week, another storm meant two more snowdays, which FUSD plans to make up for using early dismissal days. Instead of having an early dismissal each week (Wednesdays and Fridays for secondary and elementary students, respectively), the district now plans to dismiss at the regular time for a full day, at a rate of two half days for each cancellation.

“We just felt like we’re losing that routine and that instructional time,” Penca said of the decision to use half days. “... We wanted to get in some days in March and early April, especially before we get into our state testing. We wanted to get into a normal school routine, make sure we’re covering some of those essential learning standards and … building up that stamina in school.”

He said FUSD has taken a similar approach before, replacing half days with a regular release in 2018 to make up for five days canceled because of Red for Ed related staffing shortages.

Based on the same instructional requirements, Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) is in the process of applying for an amended 175-day calendar through the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools (ASBCS).

The request will first be sent to NPA’s board for approval Monday, then to ASBCS. If it is approved, NPA will then send an announcement to its families.

The school as of Tuesday this week was not planning to have any makeup days for the seven snow cancellations it had at that point in the year, according to its superintendent, David Lykins. An instructional hours matrix created as part of the request shows that all NPA students will have slightly over 1,137 hours by the end of the school year, even with the adjustments.

Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff's administrative team was meeting Thursday to find ways to respond to the snowdays' impact on its calendar, said head of school Whitney Owens. She said the school was considering options that did not change the last day of instruction in order to avoid impacts to things like family vacations and summer programs.

Early release changes

With Flagstaff schools calling another three snow days this week, however, both FUSD and NPA will need to use all of the contingency adjustments outlined in their plans.

The district’s announcement Tuesday put the initial shift in place through April 7, with additional dates listed for the next three cancellations. The snowdays called Wednesday through Friday this week now mean changes to half days through May 17 for secondary students and May 19 for those in elementary school.

FUSD make-up days Here is a list of the dates FUSD will be switching from half-day to full-day instruction to make up for this year's snow days as of Feb. 24. Two previously scheduled half days (March 9 and March 10) will not be changing to allow for parent-teacher conferences, though any conferences planned for March 8 will now need to be rescheduled. Elementary Friday, March 3 Wednesday, March 8 Friday, March 24 Friday, April 7 Friday, April 14 Friday, April 21 Friday, April 28 Friday, May 5 Friday, May 12 Friday, May 19 Secondary Wednesday, March 1 Wednesday, March 8 Wednesday, March 22 Wednesday, April 5 Wednesday, April 12 Wednesday, April 19 Wednesday, April 25 Wednesday, May 3 Wednesday, May 10 Wednesday, May 17

Similarly, this week’s snow days mean NPA will be using the extra dates outlined in its plan. Early dismissal at the school is only two hours before the usual time, meaning it will need to use four days to make up for each cancellation. If the changes are approved by both the school and state board, the last changed date will be May 24.

NPA make-up days Here are the early dismissal days NPA is planning to shift to a full schedule in response to this week's snow days as of Feb. 24. Because its early release days are longer than FUSD's, the school will need to use more adjustments in response to the same number of cancellations. These plans are pending approval from both the school board and ASBCS. Wednesday, March 1 Wednesday, March 8 Wednesday, March 22 Wednesday, March 29 Wednesday, April 5 Wednesday, April 12 Wednesday, April 19 Wednesday, April 26 Wednesday, May 3 Wednesday, May 10 Wednesday, May 17 Wednesday, May 24

The planned half day adjustments for FUSD and NPA are now within a week of the last day of school and graduation, though both superintendents said they had other options, if needed.

On Tuesday Lykins said NPA would have to “go back to the drawing board” if additional cancellations exceeded the outlined plans.

NPA's half-day plans are based on the 175-day calendar, leaving the school with instructional time over the state requirements.

Lykins said this winter’s snow has been disrupting routines and making school more challenging for students who are “just getting back on track after COVID,” so he was hoping to keep as much time as possible.

“We don't want to miss more than that, even though we've got a lot of hours over the statutory requirement, because kids need all the instructional support they can get right now post-COVID," he said.

On Wednesday Penca said FUSD had other options if cancellations go beyond those outlined in its plans. A few half days haven’t been included in these plans and the district is still “well above” the required amount of instructional time.

Penca said he didn’t have any regret about the previous cancellations, and thanked families and staff for their understanding.

“We’re hopeful we can get through,” he said Wednesday morning. “This is a pretty powerful storm we’re experiencing today. We'll see how the next couple waves of this storm, how they come through.

He added: "We’re trying to do what we believe is best for providing instruction, learning and services for our students. We’re trying to minimize impacts on our families and in our community, and then also account for our staff and making sure they’re able to have the time and the resources to do their job well.”

More about snow policies at FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/snow.

Half-day impacts

Both Penca and Lykins noted that using half days in this way takes away time teachers typically use for professional development, lesson planning and other work that can be more difficult to do when kids are in school.

Lykins said figuring out how to make up staff time was NPA’s next step after finishing the calendar amendment process. Starting Wednesday, FUSD has begun allowing remote work for its staff on snowdays, Penca said, with the hope of giving them time for those tasks.

“Our staff were able to do some of that planning and collaboration even today, using the technology and platforms that we have,” he said Wednesday. “Hopefully we can make these productive days, even though we’re not in school to have some of that training and collaboration and instruction.”

This is different from remote learning, however, that he said had not been implemented for district snowdays due to the planning needed -- which can be difficult when it comes to something as unpredictable as the weather.

“During the pandemic, we understood and experienced that not all students were able to have access to the technology that really supports this type of learning,” he explained. “It takes a lot of advanced planning -- you have to know for sure we’re going to have a snowday in the next couple days and make sure…[to have] things to send home with kids. It has to be very planned, so we’re just not there yet, but it may be something we have to consider for the future.”

Remote learning

Other local schools are starting to consider this method with the rising count of snowdays: Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) posted a survey to social media Tuesday morning saying it was preparing to switch to remote learning if it needed to cancel school later in the week.

On Wednesday it decided to cancel classes entirely due to the risk of power outages with the storm, though for Thursday and Friday, it decided to use a remote learning schedule.

"We recognize that these are not ideal conditions," school improvement specialist Kara Kelty wrote in the announcement of Thursday's plans. "The weather forecast for Thursday night predicts another 7-11 inches, likely limiting in-person learning for another day. I am very concerned about losing two more school days and the disruption in learning for our students."

An update posted to its website Wednesday evening asked families to "note that we are not trying to recreate a school day online." Instead, Kelty said, FALA made an adjusted remote schedule for a “more optimal experience” and is sending out another survey to see how it might improve.

“There were actually some benefits to remote learning in that students could receive 1:1 tutoring and individualized support from counselors,” she said Thursday afternoon.

Students used Google Meet to connect with teachers at the beginning of each abbreviated class period, moving into independent work for the remainder of each session. It also included an optional afternoon schedule from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for additional support and check-ins with academic or mental health counselors as needed. Social media posts noted that tutoring, 1:1 support and office hours would be made available through email.

Kelty was also on campus Thursday for students that wanted to come to school, but said none did.

On Thursday afternoon, she said the first day of remote learning as a snow day alternative had been a “positive experience,” though there were some “hiccups” in the readjustment to remote routines.

The survey found that 99.4% of FALA families had internet access, with 15% offering to host students who needed access. Attendance for the first remote day was 83.66% across the school.

While Kelty said there had been complaints that only two makeup days were put into the school’s original calendar (she noted that this had been in place prior to her start at FALA), she hadn’t heard any parents complaining about the choice to use remote learning.

“Several” even thought it was a good idea, she said, sharing three survey responses that found this approach “a good solution.” She also mentioned one student expressing concern it would be a “repeat” of earlier remote learning experiences during COVID -- which the adjusted schedule and additional support was meant to address.

With weather conditions continuing, FALA stayed on a remote schedule Friday. More about FALA's remote learning plans can be found here.