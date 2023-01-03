Flagstaff schools on delayed start Tuesday for weather

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and other local schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning, due to the winter weather.

The district canceled school yesterday due to the weather, and this morning announced today's delay in response to current weather conditions. The National Weather Service reports 12.1 inches at the Flagstaff airport in the past 48 hours as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to its website. More snow is expected to fall today, with an additional 3 to 4 inches expected in Flagstaff as of 7 a.m.

Other local schools announcing a delayed start this morning included Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy and San Franscisco de Asis Catholic School.

The delay means that all district schools will be begin two hours later than their regular start time, releasing at the usual time for full-day dismissal.

Morning buses will also run two hours later, using alternate bus stops at Kachina Village, Munds Park and Mountainaire. Alternate stops will also be used for the afternoon buses. A full list of times and locations can be found at fusd1.org.

Breakfast will be available in each school’s cafeteria for students at the delayed start time, according to the announcement. When schools are delayed, the district does not deliver meals to classrooms.

The FACTS before school program will be open from 7:30 a.m. to the start of school, only for students who are already scheduled to attend.

The district plans to communicate additional changes or cancellations multiple ways, including social media, text, calls and updates to its website.