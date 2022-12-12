Flagstaff schools, including FUSD, closed Monday due to winter weather, NAU on regular schedule

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) announced Monday morning that all of its schools would be closed for the day due to the winter weather.

Other Flagstaff schools were closed Monday for the winter storm, including Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA), Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA), Flagstaff Junior Academy (FJA), San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Montessori School of Flagstaff .

This closure includes before- and after-school programming at the schools, including sports and clubs. NPA has also canceled the board meeting scheduled for Monday evening and, at FUSD, FACTS and food service have been canceled as well.

Many schools had announced a two-hour delayed start Sunday evening, making the decision to keep schools closed after making “further winter weather assessments” Monday morning.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and site, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities and timelines for mobilizing communication,” according to the district's announcement.

Coconino Community College announced a two-hour delay at its Fourth Street and Lone Tree Campuses Monday morning. The campus will open at 10 a.m, and any exams scheduled for earlier that morning will be rescheduled. Students are asked to check with their instructors for new exam times.

As of Monday morning, however, Northern Arizona University (NAU) is still operating on a regular schedule.

"Please take extra precautions on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus and allow for additional travel time as you commute to work and school and navigate throughout the city," according to its website. "Snow and gusty winds are expected throughout the day."

NAU will update its website and send out a campus-wide email and NAU safe notification if classes or university operations are delayed or cancelled, typically by 6:30 a.m.

The latest information about school closures can be found by contacting your child's school. More about snow closure policies in FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/snow.

More about NAU's snow closure policy can be found here.

Rapid storm

The National Weather Service in Bellemont reported that the storm dropped 5-7 inches of snow between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Other than a 20% chance of precipitation Monday night, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and cold, with high temperatures in the mid-30s until a slight chance of snow next weekend.

The storm still leaves Flagstaff about four inches of snow behind its normal average of 15 inches for the season so far.