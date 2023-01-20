Flagstaff schools, including FUSD, canceled Friday for winter weather

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) announced Thursday evening that its schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 20 due to “anticipated winter weather.”

This is the third snow day the district has had this week, after a storm brought more than three feet of snow to Flagstaff in the first half of the week. According to the National Weather Service, accessed at 7:30 a.m. Friday, another 5.3 inches fell at the Flagstaff airport over the last 12 hours.

Other K-12 schools have also announced closures Friday, including Flagstaff Junior Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School.

According to its website, Northern Arizona University will be operating on a regular schedule Friday. Coconino Community College is on a two-hour delay Friday, with campuses opening at 10 a.m.

At FUSD, the closure includes FACTS, before and after school activities, food services and all facility reservations.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on several factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication,” the announcement said.

More about snow closures at FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/snow.