Flagstaff schools continue to recommend, not require masks

Flagstaff schools are preparing for an in-person start to the school year next week, and despite increasing COVID-19 cases and pressure from local leaders, most of them are moving forward without mask mandates.
Most schools have cited a section of the Arizona Budget (signed into law late June) in their COVID polices that says that school districts are not allowed to require masks or vaccinations. In a statement released the day after the CDC updated their guidance recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals resume wearing masks in areas with substantial or high transmission, Gov. Doug Ducey said this “will not change.”
Since then, Flagstaff schools have been reaching out to families about their response to this new information.
Flagstaff Unified School District hosted a webinar Monday to explain their COVID plans, which were largely the same as before the announcement. They emphasized that they would be monitoring both community transmission information and updated guidance, and would continue communicating that data to their families.
This is similar to the approach Northland Preparatory Academy is taking to the guidance. NPA sent a letter to parents Tuesday restating its plans and “strongly” recommending masks.
“Experience has shown us that circumstances surrounding the pandemic are fluid and subject to change, often on short notice. We appreciate your feedback, patience, and support as we navigate these challenges…. We will continue to update protocols as circumstance dictates,” Jay Litwicki, principal at NPA, said in the letter.
Many Flagstaff-based schools have sent similar letters to their families over the past week.
Leaders of several Flagstaff public charter schools (including NPA’s superintendent) sent a letter to the editor of the Arizona Daily Sun on July 31, also in response to the guidance. In it, they “strongly encourage” following the CDC guidance, specifically masking, as “one of our greatest tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
“While we cannot mandate the use of masks under the law,” they wrote, “we urge all adults who interact with our students, regardless of vaccine status, to wear masks to model this behavior.”
COVID cases have continued to rise in the county over the past week. In their dashboard data report released Friday, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) documented a rise in cases, percent positivity and the incidence of COVID-like illness in hospitals. Both of their community transmission indicators now fall in the high transmission categories.
The increase reported this week is continuing a trend seen through the month of July, though more substantial than in previous weeks. There were 93 new cases this week, compared to 17 the week before.
The number of cases in the county has now risen above last year's reporting. At the end of July 2020, cases had been decreasing for about a month, with 95 cases reported the week of July 31. In 2021, cases have been rising since the week of July 3, with 232 reported the week of July 31.
Other schools in the state have decided to mandate masks, citing public health concerns. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted on Thursday that he thought local schools, specifically FUSD, should do the same.
“Shout out to all the school districts in AZ defying @dougducey trying to prevent mask requirements in schools,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “Protecting our children and communities comes before bowing to the powers that be. Where you at @FlagstaffUSD1.”
That had been retweeted 124 times by Friday afternoon.
In response to a question about these other schools in the webinar, FUSD Superintendent Mike Penca said he “can't recommend that any of our staff or our governing board violate state law. The decisions made by another school district don't govern our school district or give us any legal protection.”
Ash Fork Joint Unified School District (AFJUSD), a rural district about 50 miles west of Flagstaff, shows one potential outcome.
The district started school in-person on July 19 with similar policies to Flagstaff schools. By July 24, the school had returned to remote learning due to “a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases and exposure with staff that are essential for the daily operation of the school,” according to an update on the district’s website.
In-person instruction was initially canceled for July 26-27 and later extended to resume Aug. 9.
The switch to remote learning came in part due to the district’s size.
“It is impossible and unsafe to operate the school with such low numbers [of staff],” AFJUSD said in a July 25 update announcing the school’s closure. The district's website lists 43 staff members, 15 with teacher in their title.
"A week ago, school was starting and we had a great first week. If anyone was to tell me that I’d be standing here in the forest, talking to you about COVID hitting the school district, I would have thought you were crazy," said AFJUSD Superintendent Seth Staples in a video posted to the school's website, "Yet here we are. ...Hopefully you can hang with us and go through this process that we’re going to have to go through and just make it a great year and do the best for our students."
The district posted a reopening plan Wednesday that it said was “created with the shared input of team leaders, school health personnel and school administration...to keep our school open and running with little to no disturbance to the teaching and learning process.”
Anyone entering campus will have their temperatures checked as well as apply hand sanitizer. Masks will be made available and recommended on campus, but only required on the bus. They have rearranged their classroom and cafeteria seating to encourage distancing and are encouraging students to move quickly and keep distance during passing periods.
“All I want to ask is that you have a little bit of flexibility, give us a little chance to make these decisions,” Staples said in the video. “We're doing the best we can, we're working with the county health department on everything we do to make sure that we accomplish our two goals [of having students in the classroom and school safety]."
Most Flagstaff schools, including FUSD, start classes Wednesday.