Flagstaff schools continue to recommend, not require masks

In-person instruction was initially canceled for July 26-27 and later extended to resume Aug. 9.

The switch to remote learning came in part due to the district’s size.

“It is impossible and unsafe to operate the school with such low numbers [of staff],” AFJUSD said in a July 25 update announcing the school’s closure. The district's website lists 43 staff members, 15 with teacher in their title.

"A week ago, school was starting and we had a great first week. If anyone was to tell me that I’d be standing here in the forest, talking to you about COVID hitting the school district, I would have thought you were crazy," said AFJUSD Superintendent Seth Staples in a video posted to the school's website, "Yet here we are. ...Hopefully you can hang with us and go through this process that we’re going to have to go through and just make it a great year and do the best for our students."

The district posted a reopening plan Wednesday that it said was “created with the shared input of team leaders, school health personnel and school administration...to keep our school open and running with little to no disturbance to the teaching and learning process.”