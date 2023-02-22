Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and other local schools have announced another snow day for their students on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to the winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Wednesday and is expecting both snow and high winds. On its Twitter account, it reported wind gusts at the Flagstaff Airport as high as 68 miles per hour early Wednesday morning.

This is the eighth snow day the district has called this school year.

Other Flagstaff schools that have announced closures Wednesday include Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy, BASIS Flagstaff, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, Star School and Pine Forest School.

Higher education institutions in Flagstaff have also closed for the day. On Tuesday, both NAU and CCC announced they would be canceling classes at their Flagstaff locations in response to the forecast weather.

FUSD’s closure includes food service and before and after school activities.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication,” according to the announcement.

More about snow policies at FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/snow.