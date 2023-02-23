Flagstaff schools -- including both K-12 schools and higher education institutions -- have announced that they will be canceling classes Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the continued weather.

A winter storm has been hitting northern Arizona since Tuesday evening, with snow and high winds leading to power outages and road closures. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has a winter storm warning in effect through 8 a.m. Friday and is predicting another 15 to 21 inches of snow in Flagstaff beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Higher education

Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC) have announced that classes on their Flagstaff campuses will be closed Thursday.

This is the second day NAU has canceled class this week and the fourth this school year.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority and we ask that everyone take care in traversing campus as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow-clearing effort,” according to NAU’s announcement, sent early Thursday morning.

Dining services on the Flagstaff campus will be open for weekend hours on Thursday as well (beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Hotspot and 10 a.m. at the DuBois Center), with all locations closing at 7 p.m. This includes late night and robot delivery.

NAU shuttles will also not be in service on Thursday and the Cline Library will be closed.

Mountain Line posted to social media Thursday morning that, with NAU's announcement, it will be operating Route 10 on a holiday schedule Thursday, with buses running every 20 minutes.

Earlier it had said that all of its services would be operating as scheduled, with delays possible due to weather. Any updates will be posted to social media and its Transit App.

“Faculty members should communicate expectations to students about assignments or alternative activities,” according to the announcement.

CCC's announcement tells students to "check with their instructors on the status of their classes."

This closure is only in effect for NAU’s Flagstaff campus, with students and staff at other locations instructed to plan for typical schedules on Thursday. Remote employees should also plan to work as scheduled. CCC's Page Center will also be open as usual.

More information, and any updates, can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert/ or on the NAUgo app.

K-12 schools

The weather also meant a snow day for Flagstaff's K-12 schools Thursday, with FUSD announcing its cancellation Wednesday evening.

"Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication," it said in the announcement.

Other area schools followed, including Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy, Star School and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School.

At FUSD, the closure includes food service and before- and after-school activities.

According to its social media, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) will be moving to a remote learning schedule today rather than canceling class entirely. On Tuesday, it had sent a survey to families saying it was considering the approach.

"Students will meet with their teachers in Google Meet...at the beginning of each class period to take attendance, discuss the assignment for the day and then will work on an independent assignment for the remainder of the period," according to a Wednesday evening Facebook post.

More about FUSD's snow policies can be found at fusd1.org/snow.