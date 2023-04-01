Eight local schools received a total of $10,000 as the culmination of a four-month program at the Flagstaff Mall at the Elevate My School awards ceremony Wednesday.

Community members could purchase items from the Flagstaff Mall to earn points for participating schools -- which would determine how much of the $10,000 prize each would win. Each dollar spent was worth one point, with occasional bonus opportunities offered throughout the program. The points were then tallied and divided by each school’s enrollment.

This year the program took place from Oct. 17, 2022, through Feb. 17.

The awards were given to the school’s parent-teacher organizations as a way to support local schools.

“Flagstaff Mall is thrilled to support our area’s hard-working students, teachers and staff through Elevate My School and the awards ceremony,” said Flagstaff Mall General Manager Bonnie Bouschet in an announcement of the ceremony.

Leading Edge Academy had the most participation at the end of the program and accumulated 50,000 points. The school won $3,500 that Principal Steve Butcher said would be used for the school’s playground.

Marshall and Cromer elementary schools came in second and third place, winning $2,500 and $1,500, respectively.

The rest of the schools that participated were, in order: Killip Elementary (winning $800), Knoles Elementary ($400), Sinagua Middle School ($400), Puente de Hozho Elementary ($350) and Coconino High School ($250).

“Continue to shop local,” Bouschet said at the ceremony. “That's what this program was originally designed to do. You have a choice when you shop. ... When you shop local it keeps your tax dollars local which helps everyone in your community.”