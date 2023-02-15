FUSD and other Flagstaff K-12 schools announced they would have another snow day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, due to the winter weather.

This is the second snow day for the district this week, and the seventh since the start of 2023.

FUSD had announced a two-hour delay on Tuesday evening and, early Wednesday morning, it announced it would be canceling school for the entire day “after further winter weather and road condition assessments.”

According to the National Weather Service, accessed 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Flagstaff airport received 8.5 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, with other Flagstaff locations seeing as much as a foot of snow.

Other local schools announcing closures Wednesday include Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Flagstaff Junior Academy

In the district, this closure includes FACTS, food service and before and after school activities.

More about FUSD’s response to winter weather can be found at fusd1.org/snow.