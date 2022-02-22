Flagstaff schools announce closures Wednesday due to winter storm

Flagstaff K-12 schools have begun to cancel classes due to Tuesday's winter storm. Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), Flagstaff Junior Academy (FJA) Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School have all called off school on Wednesday Feb. 23.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday, with an expected accumulation of 10-16 inches in Flagstaff. Schools began announcing closures Tuesday evening.

FUSD has canceled school at all district locations, including before and after school activities and food service. The snow day will be made up on Monday, April 25.

According to an update posted to the district’s website and social media, “decisions to delay or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities and timelines for mobilizing communication.”

“All classes and events” will be closed Wednesday at NPA. The school has not announced any make-up days.

