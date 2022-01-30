Flagstaff Online Academy offers remote option for elementary students

Flagstaff Unified School District's elementary students had the option of online learning for the first time this year through the Flagstaff Online Academy.

The program is run out of Thomas Elementary, and Ginni Biggs, the principal at both schools, said it tries to mirror the education received by students attending an in-person classroom.

FOA has three virtual classrooms, each with up to 20 students. Like in-person students at Thomas, kids in the distance learning program have small and large group activities, participate in specials (art, music, P.E.) and meetings to open and close the school day. Once a week the school counselor visits classes for a social-emotional learning lesson on topics like conflict resolution or stress management.

“They do have more time of course independently, but they’re working at home,” Biggs said. “...It’s just instead of a hot lunch, they get to each lunch from home.”

Three teachers with online learning experience were hired for FOA’s first year — Amy Riley for the kindergarten class, Laura Atkins for first and second grade and Lauren Lykovich Uno for third and fourth grade.

“They are so incredibly committed to the work that they’re doing,” Biggs said. “They’re constantly learning, revisiting, revising, reteaching….They’re really committed to ensuring a rigorous learning environment and holding high expectations for those students. I honestly can’t say enough about how proud I am of the work that they’re doing.”

Lykovich Uno, who had taught fourth grade for FUSD for seven years before joining FOA, said online teaching “feels right for where I am in my life right now.”

She wasn’t sure what to expect going into the fall semester, but "really enjoyed my experience."

The biggest difference between teaching remote learning at the beginning of the pandemic and at FOA, she said, is that there's more commitment when families are able to opt into the program.

“I have communicated with and really felt like a team with my families this year, more than I really ever have, because I’m speaking with them multiple times a day [and] they're doing it with me. … We're all this one big team and that is something that I've loved to see this time around. ...The commitment from students and families is very large. I'm very appreciative of all the support they've been able to give on the other side of the iPad,” she said.

Biggs also said communication was an unexpected benefit of online learning. This is especially true for families with younger children, where an adult is more often present to support their student’s learning.

“We don’t normally have that experience in brick and mortar schools where parents are observing their child’s learning all day every day and that’s exactly what they’re doing now,” she said. “The parents are able to very quickly say to the teacher afterward, ‘I noticed my child is having a difficult time with subtraction, do you have any ideas?’ I think what we’re seeing is this closeness, this depth to the partnership.”

The increased presence of family members has allowed teachers at FOA to receive feedback and make small adjustments as things come up throughout the year; as Biggs put it, FOA is continuing to “reflect and then refine” in its spring semester.

“Modifications…are just happening at the classroom level or the individual student level rather than a programmatic level,” she said.

When asked her plans for the program going forward, Biggs said they were in the process of evaluating FOA’s success and the community needs to make a decision “in the next couple of months” about whether FOA would be offered next year.

Going into the second semester, Lykovich Uno said, she was adjusting the curriculum “to be a lot more rigorous.”

“I was super focused on how they are going to access the curriculum in the first semester, and now that they can access it, I am very much set on that growth piece and being able to get them prepared for whatever that next step is for the next year," she said.

Teaching a different grade level has actually been a bigger shift, Lykovich Uno said, because of the differences between the two age groups. Of the 17 students in her class, 12 are in third grade.

Lykovich Uno says she uses group work to adjust to the mixed grade level format, with students split into skill-level groups for subjects where they might have different needs (mostly reading, writing and math). While one group does a guided lesson with her, the other two work on independent projects.

Some subjects, such as social studies and science, involve more whole group lessons. These are often live lessons using Nearpod, which allows her to see the student’s screens as they are working and offer feedback.

The class uses the same curriculum as an in-person class at Thomas, with some adaptations to make it work online. Most of these have to do with changing the course materials to a digital format and adding supplemental materials (a multiplication game, for example) to keep students engaged in their learning experience.

Families will occasionally come to Thomas Elementary (about once every six weeks for the third- and fourth-grade classroom, more often for the younger students) to pick up supplies for their students, from worksheets and manipulatives to art materials or even pieces of a pool noodle for a special gym unit.

It's is something they weren’t able to do as much in the 2020-2021 school year, Biggs said, and it allows teachers to be more creative in student engagement efforts. She also said it gave her a chance to get to know the students better.

“I’ll get online and join the classroom, trying to get to know the kids through the squares in their Zoom boxes and their personality does shine through," she said. "But students, when they're in the building, I’m able to get to know them just more personally on a deeper level sometimes [and] I've had to really work to connect with the online students in that same way. When they come to pick up their materials….that's an opportunity for me to stand at the car window and say hello and…hear how their learning experience is going."

Biggs said there hadn’t been many changes to the program’s enrollment through the year so far, though families have the option to join or leave the program at the end of each academic quarter.

Most reasons for enrolling in the program for families had to do with COVID-19, Biggs said. Either they found an unexpected enjoyment of online learning or their families had been impacted by the virus, causing a desire or need for additional precautions.

For the most part, Lykovich Uno’s class has had the same students. She had added two students to her class this week, and some families had wanted to try in-person school once their children were able to get vaccinated. To help new students adjust to the online classroom, Lykovich Uno said, she has a Zoom call with their family to show them what they can expect from the classroom’s layout and tools.

She said she’s seen a lot of growth in her students over the fall semester.

“It has taken so much of them stepping up to the plate and just saying this is something I’m going to tackle and I’m just going to get better every day at it,” she said. “They have truly surpassed all my expectations at it and they don’t give up.”

The program’s format teaches students technology and time management skills, she said, such as their ability to advocate for themselves and solve technological problems.

“I do think that technology is going to be an integral part of all these children’s lives no matter what,” she said when asked which pandemic-related changes to education she expected to continue. “I think we were headed there regardless of the pandemic but the pandemic really got us jump-started…integrating [technology] into the lessons instead of just using it as a final piece. I think that is definitely something that’s here to stick and stay around … I’m excited that [my students] are going to be super prepared for life in the digital world.”

