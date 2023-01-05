Flagstaff middle schoolers design boxes for environmental effort in the Galapagos

Feeder boxes created by shop students at Sinagua Middle School (SMS) will be traveling this month to the Galapagos Islands as part of an effort to reduce invasive species populations.

The 70 students who participated were in the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade wood shop classes taught by Amy Dries. They were asked to work as groups to design feeder boxes for Loretta Mayer, co-founder of WISDOM, LLC (Women in Science Doing Outreach and Mentoring) to use in her work.

Mayer will be using the boxes in her efforts to reduce invasive species. While her more than 20 years of work with nonlethal population control methods has taken her across the globe, her latest project is in the Galapagos.

She has designed a nonlethal substance that reduces rodent fertility and can be delivered through food pellets, and has a two-year commitment with the Ecuadorian government, working together to train people there in its use.

Traditional methods of population control often use poisons, which can also have effects on other species nearby. So Mayer’s methods are even more essential in a place like the Galapagos, which is home to a number of species -- including several that are endangered.

“Poison is non-selective, particularly on islands and super particularly on Galapagos Islands,” said Morgan Boatman, another project leader. “We don’t want to kill stuff, simply put. That should be your guiding intent in life in general, but in particular on the Galapagos Islands.”

As part of an education initiative with the Flagstaff Festival of Science, the project’s leaders partnered with Dries to have students design feeder boxes that would encourage rodents to eat the pellets.

These mice, Mayer said, eat the eggs of pink iguanas and destroy tortoise habitat.

“It doesn’t matter how good your science is; if the rodent or animal won’t eat it, you can’t be successful. That was the challenge given to these kids,” Mayer said.

The project was originally designed as a one-day workshop, but it expanded into a weeklong challenge in October, with Mayer and Boatman attending to give advice multiple times. Its format was designed to combine a real-world problem with hands-on work.

“Kids after COVID don’t want a long lecture, they want a really quick something and a hands-on project, so that was the vision of it,” Dries said.

After hearing a description of the mice, their characteristics and behaviors, SMS students got to work designing, using reclaimed and donated wood in the shop and skills they’d learned earlier in the class.

The students had 20 minutes to draw up their plans in a team and then spent the rest of the time on construction.

“They had all been in different groups before, so they all knew different tools from each other,” Dries said of the mid-December project. “So they were able to talk to each other and say, 'Oh, I know how to drill,' or 'Oh, I know how to use the band saw' or 'I know this' and then collaborate on these different skill sets.

Dries added: "Overall it [had] amazing results."

The project was also meant to teach how to apply the design cycle to different kinds of problems. To cap off the project, students wrote about what they had learned from the experts and feedback they’d gotten on their box.

“The design cycle is similar, if not identical, to the scientific method,” Boatman said. “ ... You test it and then try to disprove it, and then change it and it comes back around. So that makes wood shop and science work together.”

Dries noted that the class’s design cycle for the project was focused on solving a real-world problem.

“It’s like our first question -- which is explain and justify a need or solve a problem,” she said. “We had a real-world problem, so it was really cool that it started with that actual problem.”

Once the boxes were finished -- 17 in all -- Boatman took them to his chicken coop to study how local mice would interact with them.

He set up an infrared camera to watch the boxes, which captured mice investigating them, smelling along the lid of a box with holes drilled in the top, and running in and out through entrances. A few even took some of the pellets out to eat in the open.

Boatman and Mayer returned to Dries’s class to present a video on a recent Tuesday showing the student's work in action. Based on that study, the boxes were ranked in order of their success with the mice, with the top teams winning prizes. So far, designs No. 8 and No. 13 recorded the most food consumed in a single night.

“We didn’t know that it was going to turn into this,” Boatman said of working with the students. “ ... It turned out to be an amazing thing, and a real contribution to the project.”

Mayer and Boatman plan to bring the two boxes with the best results when their team of 10 travels to the Galapagos today to use alongside commercially designed boxes.

“I just can’t wait to see the comparison of what these kids have done,” Mayer said.

She said she has plans with a coworker at Arizona State University, Heather Bimonte-Nelson, to conduct further animal behavior assessments with the student’s box design.

“We’d like to look at other things we know about mice,” she said. “ ... They will take the bait out of the box and the question is in their behavior: Do they take just enough for themselves or are they taking it to their nests? If that's the case, that is determined by the size of the hole these kids make. There are so many differences. ... From the very simple, I’d like to make a different box and I want to do this or this, it goes into how those animals behave -- which will be critical as we go forward and look to how we’re going to get more and more mice to consume the fertility control.”

The partnership started at this year’s Flagstaff Festival of Science, where Mayer and Boatman had signed up to participate in classroom mentorship. Dries, who had heard Mayer speak before, signed her class up and together they designed a hands-on way to bring the real world into her shop classes.

“I was like well, that would be a really impressive person to talk about the design cycle,” Dries said of seeing Mayer’s opportunity at the festival. “I knew she uses that in her development of the products that she’s using and we used the design cycle.”

The three have plans to involve future shop classes in the project, perhaps continuing to explore elements of the successful boxes, or designing for a different species. Once the initial trip is finished they also plan to present the results of the students’ work at an event in Flagstaff, with additional footage and findings.

“[What] we’re learning about in the design cycle is always re-evaluating your work and making improvements, so it would be really fun to keep this up,” Dries said. “This has been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done as a shop teacher.”

Mayer said she hoped the students would take long-term lessons from the project.

“After I saw that design cycle, I realized this project had such merit because this is really life,” she said. “ ... If a young person is inspired, for whatever reason ... that knowing will be with them their whole life, because the scientific method is the design cycle, is the life cycle. You meet a challenge, you investigate it, you come up with some hypothesis of how you can make something or make it better or understand it."

She added: “This has all started in Flagstaff, and these students have inspired me. As these students grow up I know they will come with us -- whether it’s the Galapagos or Kenya or Southeast Asia, they’ll go all over the world and they’ll carry this concept with them. We’re going to make it a better place.”

More about the project can be found at galapagosproject.org.