A group of volunteers cleared and planted a community garden in front of Puente de Hózhó Elementary School over the month of April as part of a Flagstaff Leadership Program (FLP) service project.

The seeds and plants for the garden -- which volunteers gathered to help put in recently -- were purchased from The Arboretum at Flagstaff.

The garden is entirely native, drought-tolerant plants divided into themed sections. There’s a Three Sisters garden dedicated to former Puente teacher Irene Tsosie, an area with plants found on Mount Elden and a ponderosa zone that consists of other plants from the ponderosa ecosystem.

The garden bed is in a fenced area located at the front of the school’s main entrance, occupying an spot that had been sitting empty since 2019. FLP volunteers, school families and neighborhood residents came to the school throughout April to clear out brambles, stumps and rocks before planting the new garden.

“Everybody came together and that was what was really special about it,” said Carla McCord, a member of this year’s FLP class. “It was a community effort to support efforts at Puente.”

She specifically mentioned Michael Penca, Justin DiNardi and Mark Culbertson from the school district as supporting the project -- as well as a local parent who had helped the organizers find and arrange “botanically meaningful” plants.

Puente students will be helping to take care of the garden now that it’s been planted, with second- and third-graders already watering. (A water train is being arranged to continue maintenance over the summer.)

Art teacher Alyson Bottke said the school is already making plans to incorporate the garden into different lessons, with a Terra Birds-provided farm stand coming to her classroom next year and plant identification, a Conceptualizing Mathematics and Science Through Gardening grant planned in other classes.

There are also plans to expand gardening efforts at the school next year, she said, with work on a courtyard, adding raised beds and an accessible entrance to the garden, and composting scraps from the school’s cafeteria.

“[We’re] really putting energy into this momentum that started to keep sustaining it,” Bottke said.

McCord also said beatification is another goal of the project, which received a Beautification in Action grant from the City of Flagstaff.

“Kids really deserve to come to something beautiful and to see that people care for the space where they're learning,” she said. “Fourth Street is a part of a vibrant Eastside community and so we're excited to see this step.”

Puente's new garden is the service project for this year’s FLP class. Residents apply for the yearlong program that looks at various aspects of the city.

“You spend essentially a year learning about how Flagstaff works,” explained McCord. “You meet people in social services, healthcare, arts, government, and really get to understand the core issues and challenges of Flagstaff.”