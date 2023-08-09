Wednesday marked the start of the 2023-2024 school year for most Flagstaff students, with families filling up the sidewalks around local schools as they dropped off their students for the start of a new grade level.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, was the first day for most schools, including those in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Pine Forest Charter School and Flagstaff Junior Academy. Other K-12 schools, including BASIS Flagstaff, Montessori School of Flagstaff and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School resumed a week ago.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s governing board meeting, a total of 514 kindergartners are enrolled in FUSD elementary schools this school year. At the end of last year, the district enrolled 8,923 students across all grade levels.

Students and their families gathered at schools across the city Wednesday morning for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Second-grader Jubilee Zabala said she was feeling both “good” and "nervous" as she walked to Thomas Elementary with her family Wednesday morning. Her brother Jacobi was starting first grade at the school.

Their mother, Natasha Quasula, said she thought the school year would go well, even though the family hadn’t prepared for its start as well as she’d have liked -- mostly in terms of going to bed a little earlier.

She did say that she liked the change in start times this school year.

“We’re just tired from going to bed late and waking up early and not used to it from over the summer,” she said.

Jubilee said her plan for the year was to “have fun” and that her favorite part of school was “learning.”

One new fourth-grader said she wasn’t looking forward to starting school again, as she didn’t like school. She did enjoy some things about it, like “math and one of my friends.”

Alexa, another Thomas student, also said she was feeling “good” about her first day of first grade. She’d been to Thomas for kindergarten as well and had already met her new teacher.

Her older brother Jose was starting fourth grade and said he was ready for the school year to start. His favorite subject is math, he said, and he hoped to “meet a lot of friends” this school year.

“I am excited and honored to welcome our students and families to the start of the 2023-2024 school year,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said in a welcome message. “ ... I am grateful you have selected FUSD and am eager for our families and students to partner with the dedicated educators and staff who will be sharing their talents and expertise to create inspiring, inclusive and supportive learning communities and provide the services needed for students’ growth and success.”