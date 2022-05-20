Flagstaff Junior Academy middle-schoolers paint Climate Solutions mural

Flagstaff Junior Academy’s (FJA) middle-schoolers have created a Climate Solutions mural as part of a collaboration between art and science. It will be featured at the school’s Spring Arts Showcase on Tuesday alongside other student work.

Funded by an Arizona Community Foundation grant, the project and is a collaboration between the arts and sciences at FJA. Grant applications were through a partnership with the Northern Arizona Climate Alliance.

Seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher Stephanie Jackson, who was involved in applying for the grant and teaches the climate science portion of the project, said the school is the first in Arizona that has registered with Schools for Climate Change.

Almost 30 students painted canvases based on the prompt of climate change awareness for the project. The 20 pieces range in size from 18x24 inches to 3x4 feet, anything seventh- and eighth-grade art teacher Matt Clark was able to find. He said the grant helped pay for materials such as Liquitex and acrylic paint -- which can make painting difficult to afford in art classes.

“I haven’t painted in a middle school classroom for a while, just because the resources are very expensive,” he said.

He had originally planned to use seven donated canvases for the project, but he was surprised by the amount of interest his students showed.

“It turns out I had really twice [the number of students] that wanted to do it, so I went through and any canvas I could find, whether it was blank or whether we need to gesso it back to blank again, to be able to accommodate students that were interested,” he said. “I had many that were hungry to paint.”

Art projects at FJA often incorporate themes and ideas from other classes, Clark said. The students took what they learned about climate change from their science classes, as well as techniques from previous art projects, to create their pieces of the mural.

“At the end of the year, [students] have been practicing with different mediums, have been accumulating skills. So it’s a matter of applying those skills,” Clark said. “The project before this, one of the objectives was narrative, to tell the story through our piece. That prepared them for this piece, to [ask], with climate change awareness as my theme, what story do I want to tell?”

Students chose subjects ranging from wildlife habitat loss to forest fires to pollution to natural disasters. Some collaborated on their pieces while others tackled the canvas on their own. A few did research on how other artists had approached the subject.

Local artists Margeaux Bestard and Chip Thomas spoke to the students on how to create a storyline and prepare art exhibits (Bestard) and intentionally creating pieces to spark discussion of climate action and social movements (Thomas).

Clark said he’d also suggested the students incorporate potential solutions or hope into their pieces. He mentioned one “amazing interpretation” a student had created.

“[The painting] was basically two hands: a white person and a Black person scooping up this soil that has a sapling growing out of the soil,” he said. “I really liked the idea that this painting is suggesting we need to come together across social and racial divides in order to hope for the solution.”

The finished mural will be displayed Tuesday as part of FJA’s Spring Arts Showcase, which is the school’s second arts showcase after its first in the winter.

Clark said he hoped it would become an ongoing tradition.

The event features work from students in FJA’s music and visual arts programs. The mural will be the spring showcase’s art feature and the music feature will include performances from band and guitar students.

FJA’s garden space will also be featured in the showcase, as part of the seventh-grade “Seeds of Hope, Plants for Change Project.”

Jackson described the project as “a proposed solution to mitigate climate change.”

“[Students have] built garden beds, designed and created posters to explain how plants can store carbon and we can locally produce our own food in the garden,” she said.

The showcase is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on FJA’s Bonito campus, located at 755 N. Bonito St.

