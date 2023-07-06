Flagstaff Junior Academy (FJA) is coming close to finding a new location for its middle school, which will be moving in time for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school's offer on a property with vacant land was accepted on the morning of Friday, June 30. FJA will now be working with architects, engineers and the city to create a modular middle school campus on the site.

While FJA owns its elementary school location, it has been leasing the former Flagstaff Middle School for its middle school (also called the Bonito Campus) for over a decade. Middle school at FJA is grades five through eight -- which in the most recent school year totals about 200 students combined.

While the school has been looking for a new location since it first moved into the former Flagstaff Middle School in the 2012-2013 school year, it has been ramping up its search since this winter.

In February, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) amended its lease with FJA as it is now using the middle school building’s location as the site for the construction of the new Marshall Elementary. FJA middle-schoolers will still attend school in the FMS building this coming school year, which will be the school’s last at its Bonito Campus.

“Were excited to finally have a home,” said FJA assistant director Kristin Patterson. “It’s been wonderful to have that space through FUSD and that's been a great facility for us for many years, but I think we're ready to be able to have a place where we can really establish our own community, and hoping that fits the aesthetics of our school and the style of our school even better than that other space did.”

“It’s been a good home for us,” FJA Executive Director Carissa Morrison said of the FMS building. “ ... It’s been a good arrangement. We knew it was going to end, so now we are looking at it as an opportunity to secure property ... and have our own spot, our own home that really belongs to us.”

The search is making progress, Morrison said. FJA made the offer on the vacant lot on the Thursday the week prior to the June 30 acceptance.

Because the property is open space, FJA plans to work with the Charter Schools Development Corporation to install modular units similar to the way the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy’s campus is currently arranged. And FJA will be in a lease-to-own situation rather than the yearly lease at the current building, allowing for a more permanent setting for its middle school.

The project architect will be the Phoenix-based company APMI Architecture. APMI also conducted a needs assessment with FJA during the winter -- including focus groups with school staff -- to determine priorities for the new school.

Priorities for the new site were access to outdoor spaces and trails, with a “seamless transition” between in and outdoor spaces, as were “intentional spaces for collaboration and mindfulness.”

The primary goal at this point, Morrison said, is to have a school site ready for FJA middle-schoolers to attend by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

Once the new site is found and the middle school has relocated, FJA is planning to increase enrollment at the school, going from 45-50 students at each grade level to about 75.

“There’s so much going on for middle school students, and that small environment and small class size is really nice,” Morrison said. “ ... Our students here, they all know each other and their teachers and the staff all know them and have strong relationships with them -- which is great. We want to keep that but we will expand just ever so slightly.”

Morrison added: “We’ll still be pretty tiny in the grand scheme of things, but we’ll expand just a little bit."

Two for one?

Another option the school is considering, though it depends on a variety of factors and would take a phased approach, is eventually combining the elementary and middle schools into a single campus.

While there’s enough space to do so on the plot FJA is currently considering, Morrison said the decision to combine the campuses “would have to make sense.”

“There’s no rush; we’re happy,” she said. “I love the elementary campus, but it might make sense down the line to have a unified campus, because our school does do a lot across grade range.”

She added: “There’s just so much opportunity for that cross-age connection that it would be cool if we were all on the same campus,” she said. “One of the benefits would be more of that. ... It’s not for sure, but if the space, the land would accommodate it and we can do it, there are some benefits there.”