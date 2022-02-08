Flagstaff home-schooler wins Coconino County spelling bee

Nathan Finney, an eighth grader with the Flagstaff Home Educators, won the Coconino County spelling bee on Saturday, correctly spelling the word “defiant.” This year marked the bee's in-person return to Flagstaff after a virtual competition in 2021.

The top spellers at 12 schools across the county gathered at Coconino High School to compete for a chance to move on to the state spelling bee in Phoenix next month.

This year, the final rounds included words like “outrageous,” “restive,” “eavesdrop,” “distraught” and “kerchief.”

Ribbons and prizes for first, second and third place (checks of varying amounts) were awarded by the Flagstaff, Williams and Grand Canyon Rotary Clubs, representatives of which also served as judges for the competition.

Last year’s county spelling bee was remote because of the pandemic and, though 2022 marked the bee’s in-person return, there were still a few differences. Pronouncer Stephanie Hammond wore a clear face shield to announce the words and spellers only removed their masks when at the microphone.

The crowd at the bee wasn’t as full as usual -- due to COVID precautions, attendance was limited to two guests per participant. Other supporters were able to cheer on the spellers from home as the event was also live-streamed to an audience of about 100 people.

Finney said it felt good to win, though it wasn’t really what he’d expected going into the competition.

He said the pressure of being on stage didn’t affect him very much until the last few words, when he began to realize he had a chance of winning. He mentioned that the word “twilight” made him hesitate, probably because it was an easier word he hadn’t thought to focus on.

“The easier [words] you skip over in studying,” said his mom, Amanda Finney. “It’s the hard ones that you work on.”

His nana, Bobby Wistoski, said she was able to see Nathan’s nerves in the last few rounds from her seat in the audience.

“He didn’t feel the pressure until the last two words. He’d go back and go [ahh],” she said, imitating a sigh of relief.

Amanda Finney said she felt “much more nervous” than her son as she watched the competition. She’s also his teacher, as Nathan was representing a local home-school group in the bee.

“We just keep practicing and keep studying,” she said, both of preparation for today’s bee and for the state bee that Nathan has qualified for next month.

For his part, Nathan said he felt good going into the state competition. “I’m going to try,” he said.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Wistoski said when asked her thoughts. “I’m proud of him.”

Levi Sankey of Basis Flagstaff finished in second place, missing the word “moxie.”

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Sankey said after the competition. “I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get first place because I studied a lot, but second place is still really good, I think. I’m pretty happy with what I got.”

He said he’d prepared using a list of about a thousand words he was given at school and some help from his father.

“My dad practiced with me a little bit when I was saying the words, so I think that was pretty helpful,” he said.

Kaylee Cotton of Fredonia Middle School came in third place, missing the word “admirer.” She said she had done better than she’d expected and that she had spent a lot of time studying to prepare for the bee.

Her mother, Jessi Cotton, said Kaylee had been participating in spelling competitions since a teacher had recommended she try them in the second grade. Kaylee also reads a lot, she said.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Jessi said of her daughter’s win. “She’s amazing. …[I’m] super proud, super excited.”

Other contestants at the spelling bee were Carly Wendt of Mount Elden Middle School, Cerissa Flores of San Francisco de Asis, Erin Ebers of Sechrist Elementary, Isabelle Abraham of Maine Consolidated, Keira Hupka of Knoles Elementary, Lanzo Bergarmini of Flagstaff Junior Academy, Lillian Auld of Williams Elementary, Murphy Wright of Marshall Magnet and Ransom Vaughn of Montessori Charter. They had all won spelling competitions at their individual schools.

"This competition encompasses our public schools, our charter schools, our private schools as well as our large home-school organizations and we have all of those represented on this stage today, [which] is absolutely wonderful," said superintendent of schools Cheryl Mango-Paget in her introduction to the event. "...What we are doing today is effectively the tournament of champions."

Nathan Finney will be participating in the Arizona State Spelling Bee, which is set to take place March 19 in Phoenix. The winner of that bee will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.

A recording of Coconino County’s 2022 spelling bee is available to watch at vimeo.com/666953204 .

