Flagstaff high schoolers hold ‘Reverse Ditch Day’

Instead of six-period days like in the past, Flagstaff Unified School District’s middle and high school students are currently enrolled in only three classes per quarter, with classes lasting 95 minutes each. This schedule is aimed to decrease transitions during the day and mixing of students if in-person instruction resumes.

Many of these seniors agreed they missed the social interaction most; their glee at being back together, even if not in a classroom, was evident as they sat outside the school Monday, their laughs dispersing into the parking lot, where more students were tuning into their classes.

Chase Sweeter kept his candy red pickup truck running as he virtually attended his morning math class, a dual enrollment class that counts for both high school and college credit, from the driver’s seat, his iPad propped against the steering wheel.

“I really hope that, by us doing this, some of the school board members will see that we are really trying to make an effort, not just to go back to classes with our friends, but to truly get the learning experience that we need,” he said, noting how beneficial it would be if even just upperclassmen were able to return to school.