Flagstaff high schoolers awarded first Haven Walker music scholarships

The first five recipients of the Haven Walker Music Scholarship were presented with their awards at a ceremony April 23.

This year’s scholarship recipients include 10th grade violinist Sadie Reber and 11th grade saxophonist Dulciana Armijo of Coconino High School (CHS) as well as Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) 10th grader T’ien Kiim, who plays both drum and keyboard. CHS seniors Parker Hubbell, who plays clarinet, oboe and piano, and Tyler J. Sexton, who plays euphonium, trombone, piano, tuba, saxophone, trumpet and guitar, were the other recipients.

The scholarship was created in memory of Flagstaff musician Haven Walker. Its announcement described Walker as “an amazing musician, son, father and friend to all.”

“He was a staple for 20 years in the Flagstaff music scene, playing guitar, sarod and crossing many music genres,” it said. “His untimely passing has us mourning still, but his legacy will continue through this new scholarship fund.”

Created by Walker’s parents, Bob and Pina Miller, in partnership with Flagstaff Music Festival, the scholarship is meant to help local high school students pursue a career in music by helping them pay for music lessons.

Each student received an award of $1,000, “based on financial need, talent and a demonstrated commitment to music,” according to a press release. Applications included a video performance of the students’ music, a personal essay and letters of recommendation.

The Millers’ hope is to expand the Haven Walker Music Scholarship fund to increase the number and amount of scholarships.

More about the scholarship, including ways to contribute, can be found at flagstaffmusicfestival.com.

