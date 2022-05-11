Flagstaff High School welding team heading to nationals after state victories

Flagstaff High School’s welding team came away with first-place finishes in the team and individual competitions at the SkillsUSA Arizona state championships April 19-20, earning a spot in the nationals event in June.

Seniors Sam Atkin, KC Dana and Gunner Price came won the welding fabrication team competition. They constructed a fireplace using an instruction template. Another senior, EJ Callander, placed first in welding by completing a series of exercises.

Due to the pandemic, it was all of the students' first time competing.

It went well, about how they expected, they said.

“I guess we went in there thinking we were going to win,” Dana said.

The competitors were judged on safety, teamwork, welding and construction, they said, with judges observing during the competition. One described the team fabrication competition as “you build a project, they give you the plans, you have to decipher them and do them in the correct order, do the right welds in the right areas."

Teams were given four hours to build from the plans, and FHS finished its project with “just under an hour left.” Meanwhile, individuals had half an hour to do each of the five exercises for their competition, in addition to a written blueprint knowledge test.

They received the plans for the competition build about a month ahead of time, and prepared by building the model several times in FHS’s shop.

Practicing for the individual competition is a little more difficult, as the task is a series of exercises that isn’t revealed until the day of the competition.

“This one, you go into it and you don’t know what you’re doing in it,” Callander said.

USASkills’ website lists the station tasks in the welding competition as testing contestants on different aspects of welding. These include “measuring weld replicas, using weld measuring gauges; laying out a plate and using oxy-acetylene equipment to cut several holes that are checked for accuracy and quality; gas metal arc welding (GMAW) on steel making welds in various positions using short circuiting transfers; flux cored arc welding (FCAW) using a shielding gas, making welds in various positions and using a combination machine capable of providing the correct welding current for shielded metal arc (SMAW) and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW). Competitors complete the steel project and weld an aluminum project in various positions using a variety of filler metals.”

Most of the team started welding because of people they knew. Dana’s brother had participated in the competition a few years ago. Atkin said he joined because “I’m very competitive and I like competing under pressure.”

In addition to the team needing a third member, Price said he joined “because it sounded like fun and my friends were doing this. I was like, 'Why not?'”

The team’s next competition will be nationals, which Dana said is “the same, just bigger…and a lot farther away.”

It will take place in Atlanta on June 20 and involve similar exercises the team experienced at the state competition.

On the bigger stage, however, the team must make their own plans, they said, deciphering a description given in the competition.

“There’s a lot more steps to this one,” Atkin said. “This one has a test, you have to make the plans. They give you the materials you need and they give you an idea of what they want.”

One thing they’ll be focusing on in their practice is Tungsten Inert Gas welding, also known as TIG welding, a process they described as “very tedious.”

“You’re doing three things at once, where everything else is just down to one," Atkins said.

“There’s a whole lot more hand-eye coordination because you’re working with a pedal, you’re holding the torch with one hand, you’re feeding the fill wire with the other,” Price added.

He added: “There’s a lot more prep beforehand -- you have to grind it out, you have to make sure your metal’s clean, you have to sharpen the tungsten, you have to make sure there's the right distance between the cap and the edges. …Half an inch can mess everything up.”

More about the competition and SkillsUSA can be found at azskillsusa.org.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.