Flagstaff High School teacher Danielle Bonfig named state's 2021 Economic Education Teacher of the Year

Flagstaff High School teacher Danielle Bonfig was one of two honorees who were recently awarded economic educator of the year by the Arizona Council on Economic Education.

Bonfig has been a teacher at FHS for seven years, teaching subjects such as world history, economics and government. She listed two recent programs she’s been involved with as reasons for receiving the award.

Adulting 101 is a program meant to teach students about aspects of adult life that aren't usually covered in high school courses. The program was started two years ago by Josh Napoleon. When he brought the program to FHS, Bonfig offered to help “teachify” it.

The program has continued to expand, bringing in new experts to give presentations. Some examples Bonfig gave of Adulting 101 sessions were having a doctor of neuroscience present on stress, Northern Arizona University’s employment office discuss interview and application processes, and a former police officer explain how to interact with law enforcement after turning 18 years old.

The weekly webinar takes place during an advisement period (similar to homeroom), with FHS seniors having the option to participate and ask questions.

Bonfig said between 75 and 100 kids participated in the 2020-2021 school year.

“It’s been a beautiful program that’s been developed, and I’m just really grateful that I get to be a part of it,” Bonfig said. “...We’re gaining momentum and we’re just going to keep seeing how it goes.”

She said the program’s format had worked well with last year’s shift to online learning, making the 2020-2021 school year “probably the most successful year we’ve had so far.”

The other program Bonfig mentioned was the Arizona Council for Economic Education's Virtual Financial Fitness and Action program (VFFA), which is meant to help students with budgeting skills. FHS has been the first school to bring the program to northern Arizona.

FHS seniors are given a budget and persona to take to six breakout rooms with advisors who are experts in a field. A local car dealership agent might talk someone through a car purchase, for example.

“It’s not necessarily a right or wrong to how [students] budget; that’s the key thing here. It’s the application,” Bonfig said. “They’re about to be in the real world and they’re going to be asked to budget your groceries, consider how you’re going to do transportation.”

Bonfig started her career at FHS as a student in Northern Arizona University’s teaching program.

“I was fortunate enough to be hired on” after graduating, she said. Teaching economics was a practical choice for her, but she said she fell in love with it at NAU. She was first assigned to teach AP Economics her second year at FHS and has been an economics teacher since.

“Teaching-wise, I love economics because it is wholeheartedly all about helping individuals understand the choices they make,” she said.

Bonfig said her goal in teaching economics is to make the subject applicable to students because “that’s the best way to understand economics.”

“I tell my students that the class is set up so that way they shouldn't be worrying about their grades, they should be focusing on, ‘Does the concept apply to my own life?’” she said.

She said she does this by focusing her economics classes on skills and reflection as well as more topical components.

“Even if a student leaves my class not remembering a lick of economics, they still learn the skills to help them in English, to help them in math, to help them when they are in the job force. ...My preparation ... is to make sure that you either become an ideal employee or an employer that understands your employees,” she said.

Bonfig’s goals for her economic teaching going forward mostly have to do with the projects already underway. Adulting 101 is going to be in both semesters going forward, rather than just the spring, as is VFFA.

Bonfig said her “big, big goal” for FUSD is to have personal finance as not only its own class (currently the one-semester economics course divides time between economics and personal finance), but a graduation requirement in the next five to 10 years. She said this was a national trend, citing NextGen Finance’s goal of having personal finance requirements at all U.S. high schools by 2033.

Bonfig asked people to start conversations about personal finance and the impacts of choices we make and invited interested community members to volunteer in her classroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0