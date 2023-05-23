After receiving an A rating in épée fencing, Flagstaff High School (FHS) senior Lane Parker will be headed to the national championships in July.

Fencers are given letter ranks in U.S.A. Fencing, with A being the highest rating a fencer can receive. There are currently only five A-ranked fencers in Arizona -- two each in Tucson and Phoenix, as well as Parker, who is Flagstaff's first.

Parker qualified for nationals April 21 after winning a gold medal and earning his rating at a regional tournament in Goodyear. Unlike other sports, fencing tournaments, including this one, often involve competitors of all ages, including adult fencers. The Summer National Championship Tournament is the same, and will be held in Phoenix this year, its first time in Arizona since 1987.

Parker started fencing when he was 10 years old, and said he became dedicated to the sport within a few years of starting. He is now an assistant coach for the club he trains with.

“I started competing quite a bit locally around the state in 2018, 2019,” he said. “Really started focusing on improving my fencing with [my coach] Charlie and a few of the other awesome fencers we have here and slowly started earning my ratings.”

The Flagstaff Branch of the Southwest Fencing Club meets twice a week at the local YMCA. Started by Charlie King in 2012 after he realized Flagstaff didn't have a fencing group, the club is intended as a way for locals to enter the sport and train together.

About 20 fencers come to the YMCA gym on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to train and practice, with the club providing their equipment to make it more affordable to join. These fencers focus specifically on fencing with an épée (French for sword), since King said it has simpler rules than the other two kinds of fencing (foil and sabre). Rather than being judged by a referee, épée is scored entirely by the touch.

Competitions are a game of stamina as well as thought, King said, with several bouts following each other as fencers are eliminated from the competition.

The sport most similar is boxing, Parker said. Two fencers (wearing the sport’s white suit and gridded mask as protective gear) face each other in an area, or “strip,” marked off by lighting indicator panels.

They each attach a cord to their Kevlar jackets, one end on the panel and the other in the hilt of their épée, cuing the lights to turn on and a buzzer to sound once a sensor at the sword's end is pressed against their opponent.

Bouts progress quickly, with each fencer using a mix of tactics and reflexes to tap the other with their épée (similar to a game of tag, King said).

"I think it’s the intensity of things which is really fascinating to me,” Parker said. “The combination of tactical analysis that’s required but also the intensity of the actions is very unique to fencing. It’s only rivaled by boxing or mixed martial arts. It’s very very similar to those combat sports in that way, using your brain, knowing when to pace yourself but also knowing when to go super hard and intense.”

Parker will be competing at the Summer National Championship Tournament, which will be held in Phoenix the first week of July. More information about fencing in Flagstaff can be found at swfencing.com/flagstaff-branch-1.