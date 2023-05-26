Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After her graduation from Flagstaff High School (FHS) on Friday, Elizabeth Cervantes-Ramon will begin her study of political science with a full-ride scholarship to Dartmouth.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” she said of leaving high school. “I would say there’s the fear of the unknown, yet there’s also the excitement for new adventures. I know Flag High has supported me all these years and I’m really thankful for that.”

Cervantes-Ramon has made the most of her time at FHS, joining several school programs and helping to lead a handful clubs.

She helped found FHS’s Hispanic Club and served as president, citing the need for representation in the school.

She also serves as president of the Praise Bible Study club, has organized a yearly Battle of the Bands fundraiser as vice president of the Humanitarian Club, works with nonprofit Gravity Water as part of the National Honors Society and has represented Arizona in the National Student Leadership Congress.

Though she doesn’t consider herself an artist, Cervantes-Ramon's Advanced Placement capstone project was to paint a mural in her school titled “Immigration is Beautiful.” It includes a map of the United States and the San Francisco Peaks alongside people and symbols from a variety of cultures represented by FHS students.

She said that by creating the mural, she wanted other students to be able to see themselves represented at the school.

A self-described “outgoing extrovert,” she said she’s “passionate about public speaking,” giving speeches at City Hall and Northern Arizona University. In addition to her studies at FHS, she’s taken college classes at Coconino Community College in criminal justice and early childhood in order to help get a head start on areas that could be helpful in her future career.

And in her free time, she enjoys running and reading romance novels to relax.

Cervantes-Ramon credited her family, friends and the school with her success in keeping up with so many different things, plus the bullet journal she keeps updated with all her daily tasks. Among that support system were her brothers Fernandez and Vicente, her parents Anna and Vicente, her friend Genisis and Native American academic advisor Darrell Marks, Principal Libby Miller and Assistant Principal Matthew Barquin at FHS.

“I have a lot of people in my life that I’m not alone, even when things get harsh, when I feel that I’m just done with everything, I know that I have people in my life that are going to support me,” she said. “ ... It’s all about your relationships.”

A first-generation student, Cervantes-Ramon remembered how lectures from her parents would always start with “si estudias” -- if you study. She had one of those lectures herself to share with other students.

“Si estudias you have the opportunity to go to college, si estudias you won't have to suffer,” she said. “Nothing in this life is easy, but receiving an education is the key to success. It is the key to opening doors to receive a better life. The beauty of an education would be that the knowledge that we gain, no one can ever take. It's ours to keep forever. As first-generation students, we get stressed out, we get tired and we feel like giving up, but we can't. This education is not only for us; it’s for our families, for our brothers and sisters, for our ancestors.”

She’s also a part of the school’s TRIO program, which is meant to help first-generation students find college resources throughout their time in high school. The group also participates in activities such as college tours and group rafting trips.

She said she's "loved" her time at FHS.

“I love FHS. I always represent the color green, and I’m excited that I’ll still continue to represent the color green at Dartmouth, because it’s ‘Go big green,’” she said.

Her scholarship is through the QuestBridge program, saying that she was one of 1,755 students that were matched with a scholarship out of 17,900 total applications (only 2.7% of QuestBridge applicants to Dartmouth received a full-ride scholarship, she added).

She plans to study political science, with the hope of one day becoming a lawyer to “help children of color have a better life.”

“I’ve seen our system and it's not the best when it comes to minorities; there are opportunities, yet we don’t really see the results,” she said. “When I look at people in law, most of them are white and I’m like, why not my people, why not my race, why can’t we be more represented? For me, it’s all about representation.”

Cervantes-Ramon said she’s excited for the classes in college as well as to try new experiences and meet new people.

She had several pieces of advice for other students, including to try new things, keep studying, prioritize mental health and “stay true to yourself.”

She also said it was important to “find your why.”

“For me, my why was breaking that cycle of going to college,” she said. “I wanted to go to college, I wanted to show my family that it could be done. I also wanted to prove to myself that I could do it for me. I never even thought that the idea of going to an Ivy League was possible, especially getting the full ride. I honestly burst into tears when I heard that, because the hard work does pay off. I would say stay true to yourself and ask for help, because there's always people out there in the world that want the best for you.”

She added: “Just get involved and have fun, because it honestly happens by so fast.”