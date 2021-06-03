Flagstaff graduates gifted shiny new tools for auto repair

Seniors enrolled in local high school automotive classes will graduate this week with a fresh set of tools. Literally.
Local NAPA Auto Parts dealer Grand Canyon Auto Supply gifted nine students across Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School with a full set of auto tools this week. Brian Locke, auto instructor at Coconino High School, said the tools are a welcomed kick-start to the students’ post-grad ambitions.
“I think NAPA really wanted to show their appreciation for the kids. For sticking in there, through these tough times of COVID. To keep them interested in the field even if they couldn’t get that hands-on learning,” Locke said.
The gift came at a crucial time for the students. With the pandemic bringing all forms of in-person instruction to a halt, Locke’s auto classes were not immune to educational challenges faced this past year.
In a typical year, students at Coconino High School are provided hands-on learning opportunities at the fully equipped auto shop on campus. The auto classes have been known to work on vehicles in the community and provide oil changes for teachers as a part of their lessons. Some students have even brought in their own vehicles.
But moving to remote learning for a majority of the year saw those hands-on experiences shift to virtual lessons. Locke said he tried to keep the class as interactive as possible, especially when it came to tasks such as conducting a tire balance.
“We were fortunate enough to purchase an online textbook that has interactive lessons in it,” Locke said. “You won't have hands-on, but you can click certain buttons and it will actually move a lever or push a button.”
Just like the classes that came before them, Locke’s students will graduate this semester certified in all nine areas of Automotive Service Excellence, in addition to other industry-standard qualifications. In other words, they will hit the job market with a leg up, Locke explained.
“It really helps if they want to get a job. It helps employers see that they're a step above the rest,” Lock said.
While some students have already found jobs or internships before graduating, others are using the auto classes as preparation for tech school. Either way, Locke said, the students have an opportunity to move directly into the industry with skills they might not have had otherwise.
FHS senior Ian Honanie is one of the students who plans to continue learning the ins and outs of auto repair after graduation.
Honanie was honored as an outstanding, well-rounded auto student by the FHS auto program, according to the district. On Friday, as a reward for his hard work, Honanie was given a fully stocked toolbox from Grand Canyon Auto Supply to assist with his education at the Universal Technical Institute.
Locke explained the significance of the gifts after a difficult year, which to him, represent more than just preparing the students for future endeavors.
“It not only gives them more confidence, but they also know there's a whole community out there, more than just their parents or Mr. Locke. One of the great things of living in Flagstaff is that even though we're growing, it's still a small community and there's so many people out there that want to help,” Locke said.