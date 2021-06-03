Flagstaff graduates gifted shiny new tools for auto repair

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were fortunate enough to purchase an online textbook that has interactive lessons in it,” Locke said. “You won't have hands-on, but you can click certain buttons and it will actually move a lever or push a button.”

Just like the classes that came before them, Locke’s students will graduate this semester certified in all nine areas of Automotive Service Excellence, in addition to other industry-standard qualifications. In other words, they will hit the job market with a leg up, Locke explained.

“It really helps if they want to get a job. It helps employers see that they're a step above the rest,” Lock said.

While some students have already found jobs or internships before graduating, others are using the auto classes as preparation for tech school. Either way, Locke said, the students have an opportunity to move directly into the industry with skills they might not have had otherwise.

FHS senior Ian Honanie is one of the students who plans to continue learning the ins and outs of auto repair after graduation.