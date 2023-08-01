Through Aug. 18, Flagstaff families can vote on which local elementary school will receive $4,000 of school supplies from Flagstaff Dentistry 4 Kids (FD4K).

This is the organization’s third year participating in the Caring4Community Initiative, meant to support local education, with the first two years focusing on donations to local nonprofits. This year, the program's efforts will go to supporting a Flagstaff school.

Between July 31 and Aug. 18, Flagstaff residents can vote to decide which of nine Flagstaff schools will receive the donation. Schools participating this year are Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) elementaries: Cromer, DeMiguel, Killip, Kinsey, Knoles, Marshall, Puente de Hózhó, Sechrist and Thomas.

The winner will be announced Aug. 22, with the school supplies donated chosen by the winning school based on its specific needs.

“We understand the significance of education in shaping the future of our community,” Dr. Samantha Callahan, a dentist with FD4K, said in the announcement. “Our new Caring4Community initiative aims to support the hardworking students and teachers of our local schools by providing essential school supplies to facilitate a conducive learning environment.”

Voting to select the school opens July 31. More information, including ways to vote, can be found at flagstaffdentistry4kids.com/caring4community.