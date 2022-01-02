 Skip to main content
Flagstaff colleges keep spring start date, urge COVID precautions

Despite increasing concerns about the omicron variant, higher education institutions will keep their plans for the spring semester.

According to a Dec. 27 update from Northern Arizona University, spring classes will start Jan. 10 as planned and the university will open for business Monday. Coconino Community College (CCC) has the same schedule listed on its website and had not announced any changes as of Dec. 28.

“As we head into the new year, we have reason to be both vigilant about omicron and optimistic about our ability to meet this now dominant pandemic variant head on,” NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera wrote.

The update comes as other colleges have considered changes to their spring semesters in response to omicron’s spread. There have been 160 sequenced cases of the variant in Arizona as of Dec. 28, according to TGen’s sequencing dashboard.

Cruz Rivera said in the update that the university’s leadership team had been communicating daily about the best way to both “promote health and safety” and “deliver on our educational mission.” He also cited the university’s success at managing a delta-related surge during the fall semester.

People are also reading…

“In thinking about these commitments, we must also factor in the reality that COVID-19 will be with us for the long haul, that each day that passes brings with it new knowledge, new therapeutic treatments and new public health strategies and that to date -- in the case of NAU -- we have amassed an impressive track record of success through intentional mitigation practices and the deep commitment of our Jacks to the safety of all in our community,” he said.

NAU and Coconino Community College are continuing to encourage mitigation measures, such as boosters, masks and testing. Both have on-campus masking requirements and NAU has mandated vaccinations for its employees.

NAU’s update said it would continue to pay attention to COVID developments and keep the community informed. COVID strategies for both schools can be found on their respective websites.

