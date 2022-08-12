Flagstaff charter schools plan COVID mitigation for new school year

Flagstaff families started school this week, with K-12 schools around the city welcoming students back for another year of learning.

This is the second year of fully in-person instruction after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a quick adjustment to new learning styles. The pandemic’s effects can still be seen in school policies, which for most have included updates to COVID mitigation and Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plans.

Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) Superintendent David Lykins said local schools have been working together to respond to COVID, sharing information and approaches to dealing with the disease.

“We’re all working together to keep all of our kids in Flagstaff [healthy],” he said. “It’s a community-wide approach and we’re all trying to do our best work to support everybody in the community, because the only way it can help our community is if everybody’s working together.”

NPA is taking a four-pronged approach to COVID this year: its mitigation plan; its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan; a dashboard reporting COVID cases in the school; and biweekly meetings with Coconino County's Health and Human Services Department (CCHHS) and Education Service Agency (CCESA) as well as other Flagstaff schools to update guidance.

“We’re always concerned about anything that impacts the safety of our students and our staff -- and then with COVID, it's still fluid with the new variants, so we're doing our best work to try to make sure we have this four-pronged approach of our mitigation plan,” Lykins said.

According to Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's (FALA) executive director, Eli Cohen, the school's mitigation plan is very similar to last year, with masks recommended indoors, additional cleaning and ventilation, and keeping doors and windows open as much as possible. It will also include pooled testing and assistance to students and staff who need to isolate after an exposure or when sick.

“Fingers crossed that all keeps us as low as possible,” he wrote in an email.

Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff is in the process of seeking feedback from families to develop its COVID strategy. It started the school year last week with a plan, but also sent a survey to families and staff to make adjustments so it will better meet its community’s needs. Leadership will be meeting at the end of this week to finalize the plan based on this input.

“We’ve learned a lot, but things are always changing, so even though we have more information, things are still shifting,” said head of school Whitney Owens.

She said the Montessori learning environment was especially well-equipped to respond to the pandemic, as it focuses on “caring for the whole child” and allows teachers to adjust to individual needs.

“Never has it been more important to having children in this kind of an environment; their whole selves are appreciated and seen, so whether it be academic needs or emotional needs, they’re cared for as a whole person and teachers are adjusting based on what those needs may be," she said.

The plan’s main focuses are “the needs of families, preventing community spread and trying to keep kids in classrooms.”

“I think it really does come down to balancing keeping children in classrooms as much as possible while keeping our community safe and that’s what’s always on our mind," Owens said. "We know it's important for kids to be in classrooms, and our Montessori classrooms depend so heavily on having children present, so that’s a big priority. We want to do it in a healthy way.”

As of the most recent update from CCHHS, the county is at a low community level. The level is based on the rate of new cases, the rate of hospitalized COVID patients and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the area, with areas being designated as high, medium or low transmission levels.

On Thursday, the CDC announced it would be streamlining its COVID guidance.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools -- like vaccination, boosters and treatments -- to protect ourselves and our communities from severe illness from COVID-19,” Dr. Greta Massetti said in the announcement. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives."

In Flagstaff, K-12 schools have made new mitigation plans for the 2022-2023 school year, containing guidance similar to previous years for cleaning, distancing and other precautions. Many of the major strategies are the same across these plans, though there are differences in each school’s specific approach.

Masks

No Flagstaff schools are requiring masks as of Aug. 10, with many referencing state legislation preventing them from doing so.

May’s HB2453 says “a governmental entity may not impose any requirement to wear a mask or face covering anywhere on the governmental entity’s premises, except where long-standing workplace safety and infection control measures that are unrelated to COVID-19 may be required.”

Instead, many are strongly recommending students and staff wear masks, especially when the county is at a high community level. They are also making them available on campus for students and staff to use if they choose.

CDC and CCHHS mask recommendations are based on community level -- at low, they are not advised; at medium, they are recommended indoors and when in contact with someone at high risk; and at high they are recommended in public, regardless of community level.

Exposure and illness

School plans ask families to monitor their students’ health and keep their students home from school if sick or displaying symptoms of COVID. Each includes a chart or list of criteria for when a student or staff member should quarantine and when it is safe to return.

Montessori has not finalized the specifics of its plan, but Owens said keeping kids in school as much as possible was a priority for this year.

“We will be flexible with new information that comes out,” she added.

Basis Flagstaff’s mitigation plan, which is shared with other Basis schools, explains that the school will have a COVID waiting room and decontamination protocol for cleaning a space after exposure.

NPA first hired its health aide in response to the pandemic, meaning that role mainly focuses on responding to COVID.

The nurse’s station at the school functions as a COVID isolation area and is located away from other classrooms. Students who have been exposed or have COVID symptoms can wait in that area until their families come to pick them up.

Some schools are also offering ways to make sure their staff can take the time to isolate and test when needed.

At FALA, staff who aren’t feeling well will be encouraged to stay home without deductions to their PTO and students will be able to access online materials on their school Chromebooks, Cohen said.

NPA will be offering four extra days of paid leave to staff who need to isolate due to COVID, funded through the school’s maintenance and operations budget.

Last year the school had the funding to be able to offer an additional 10 days on top of the 10 sick days staff already have, Lykins said.

“We’re telling our families if their kids are sick or have symptoms, don’t come to school, and we’re telling our staff the same thing,” he said. “That’s how this works. They also are teachers who, in my opinion, don’t get paid enough in this state or any state really. ... Because they’re helping us stay safe or they may have been a positive case, we want to help them the best we can financially within reason.”

CCESA is still offering wraparound support services for K-12 students and families who have tested positive for COVID since July 1, 2021. This includes reimbursement for groceries, laundry and lodging -- which can each be requested by a household once per school year.

More information, including about how to request services is available online.

Cleaning and mitigation

Cleaning and other mitigation strategies across Flagstaff schools include seating charts, signage and hand sanitizer stations. Improving air quality through upgraded filtration systems that are frequently changed is another common approach to mitigation.

In addition to cleaning and mitigation measures similar to other schools, NPA included a video library in its mitigation plan that is accessible to both staff and school families. These could be used in a variety of situations, Lykins said, including in classrooms on the first day of school.

Testing

Flagstaff Junior Academy (FJA) announced its plan in a letter to families earlier this month. It will be participating in the ADHS School Pooled Testing Initiative. Students from families who opt in to the free program will have a weekly nose swab. All swabs from one classroom will be sent to a lab for screening, with results returning to the school within 24 to 36 hours.

“Screening testing identifies infected people, including those with or without symptoms (or before development of symptoms) who may be contagious, so that measures can be taken to prevent further transmission,” according to the newsletter.

FALA also plans to continue its weekly pooled testing program.

NPA will be providing Binax testing to students and staff. It will not be conducting pooled testing, as Lykins said this strategy is more effective in lower grade levels where students are not moving between classes.

Vaccines

COVID vaccines are now available for children 6 months and older, with boosters recommended for most groups. Flagstaff schools are not requiring vaccines, but some are recommending them.

“I’m hopeful that a high majority of our staff, I consider them very educated, so I'm sure they make the best educated decision for them,” Lykins said. “We do have some staff that have shared with me that it's not an option for them because of existing health conditions that they're concerned about, so we're not 100% vaccinated for sure, but I would say a pretty high percentage.”

CCHHS will be hosting a back-to-school vaccination event Aug. 20 to administer all childhood vaccinations. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CCHHS clinic (2625 N. King St.). Walk-ins are welcome at this event, though appointments can be made by calling 928-679-7222.

It continues to host COVID vaccine clinics for children and adults on Wednesdays and Fridays in the CCHHS clinic. An appointment is required for these clinics, which take place from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More about CCHHS clinics is available at coconino.az.gov/1976/Health-and-Wellness-Clinic.

Case Reporting

In a communication to schools, CCHHS wrote that it has “adapted COVID-19 reporting as we move into the endemic stage of the pandemic.” The weekly schools report has been discontinued, though it will continue to publish its overall COVID report each Friday.

Some schools plan to report their case numbers as well: Basis Flagstaff “will continue to meet COVID reporting requirements" and NPA will update a data dashboard on its website on a weekly basis.

“We’ll stay communicative, not just with our families, but with our other agencies and districts here in town, with the health department .. to make sure that NPA is doing its part to keep its staff, students and families safe and healthy as we continue to learn what's next on the COVID-19 horizon," Lykins said.

More on FUSD's COVID policies is available at fusd1.org/safelyforward.

Guidance for Basis Flagstaff, FALA, FJA and NPA are available on each school's website (linked). Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff is in the process of developing its COVID mitigation plan, which will be available on its website.

Information about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.