Flagstaff Brews and Blues partners with FUSD Foundation on music teacher grants

K-12 music teachers in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will be receiving funding for their educational needs via a new series of grants from the Brews and Blues Music Festival and the FUSD Foundation.

The Debbi Grogan Memorial Fund is a new ongoing set of funding meant to help music teachers pay for educational needs that might not be covered in everyday funding from the district.

Grogan, who FUSD Foundation President Mandy Metzger described as “a real music visionary," started Brews and Blues in 2001.

The memorial fund reflects her enthusiasm for music education for children, something her daughter, Jennifer Grogan, remembered from childhood violin lessons, and Debbi’s own time learning to play the clarinet and guitar.

“My mother was always very passionate about music and she always had music education,” Jennifer said. “ ... I had it growing up, and through her years of working with different nonprofits in Flagstaff, she noticed a big lack of resources, especially from lower-income kids. She was always careful to make sure that any child that wanted to learn music had the opportunity to do so.”

The scholarship began with this year’s Flagstaff Brews and Blues festival, coming after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. FUSD Foundation members volunteered at the festival, which put 25% of its alcohol sales and the proceeds from raffling off two signed guitars toward the grants.

By the end of the festival, Brews and Blues had raised $22,000 to put toward music education in Flagstaff. Grogan said the festival’s return had gone better than expected.

“It blows my mind that we were able to raise that much money to meet the needs of the teachers,” she said.

FUSD music teachers have been putting in funding requests and the foundation has so far been able to fund six projects, a total of $11,000. Every meeting of the foundation includes time to review new requests that have come in, with a plan to have the rest of the funding distributed by the end of this school year.

So far they’ve received requests from teachers asking for a variety of needs, including ukulele strings, Boomwhackers, choral music, nesting hand drums and a variety of xylo- and metallo-phones.

“We’ve had all types of different requests, everything from bleachers to instrument repair for the Blues money, and there isn’t a limit on that,” Metzger said. “ ... They’ll be granted depending on the needs.”

The fund will be a long-term partnership, Grogan said, with the hope to distribute between $20,000 and $30,000 each year to local teachers.

Grogan said her hope for the program’s future was “that Flagstaff’s music and arts teachers don’t have to dip into their own pockets for their students, and that all the students in Flagstaff who want to get their hands on an instrument have the ability to do so.”

The application form for the Debbi Grogan Memorial Fund can be completed here.

More information about the FUSD Foundation and Flagstaff’s Blues and Brews Music Festival can be found at fusdfoundation.org and flagstaffblues.org.