Flagstaff-based high schools holding in-person graduations

Flagstaff’s high schools will be hosting graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 this week.

Northland Preparatory Academy's graduation will begin 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26. It will take place at Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium.

Summit High School’s graduation will begin on the school’s campus 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26. FUSD will be running a shuttle bus from Thomas Elementary School to ease parking. The shuttle will leave Thomas at 4 p.m., 4:20 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Coconino and Flagstaff high school ceremonies will both be held Friday, May 27, at the NAU Walkup Skydome. FHS’s will begin at 9 a.m. and CHS’s will begin at 3 p.m.

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will be holding its graduation Saturday, May 28, at the Pepsi Amphitheater in Fort Tuthill County Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.

