top story

Flagstaff-based high schools holding in-person graduations

CHS 2021 Graduation Ceremony

Malcom John tosses his cap during the streamer-filled finale of Coconino's graduation ceremony in 2021.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

Flagstaff’s high schools will be hosting graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 this week.

Northland Preparatory Academy's graduation will begin 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26. It will take place at Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium.

Summit High School’s graduation will begin on the school’s campus 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26. FUSD will be running a shuttle bus from Thomas Elementary School to ease parking. The shuttle will leave Thomas at 4 p.m., 4:20 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Coconino and Flagstaff high school ceremonies will both be held Friday, May 27, at the NAU Walkup Skydome. FHS’s will begin at 9 a.m. and CHS’s will begin at 3 p.m.

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will be holding its graduation Saturday, May 28, at the Pepsi Amphitheater in Fort Tuthill County Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. 

