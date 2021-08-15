Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy starts school

One thing that’s new this year is FALA’s leadership structure. FALA had started making changes over the last year, but this fall will be the first time the structure is fully in place while students are in class.

Cohen called it a “distributed leadership model,” implemented because “we really want to make decisions at the level that are closer to students.”

He and Baird said leaders at the school had realized the former leadership structure “was not particularly sustainable,” causing FALA to “[run] through executive directors and deans with some regularity.” The amount of work those positions required was too much for one person, it said

So FALA started looking at other models and how nearby schools approached leadership. The school wanted to involve staff who work directly with students, because “essentially everything that we do always comes back to students,” Baird said.

“Whatever it is that we’re making decisions about or trying to move towards is always to benefit our students at the end of the day,” Baird added.