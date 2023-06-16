Several principals will be making career changes at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) schools next year, with two retiring and another three moving to leadership positions at other district schools.

Sinagua and Summit

Tari Popham of Sinagua Middle School is retiring after 36 years in education.

She was the school’s first principal after it shifted from being a high school in 2009.

Summit High School’s current principal, Chris Koenker, will be moving to lead Sinagua Middle School to take on the role after being at Summit for a decade.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with your students and your families," he said in this year's graduation ceremony. "...Through the good times and the hard times, I've always known that the Summit family will be there for me. This is a special school that has helped me grow as a teacher, a principal and a person."

The district has not yet announced Koenker’s replacement at Summit.

Coconino High School

Stacie Zanzucchi is retiring after 12 years leading Coconino High School and almost 30 in teaching and leadership roles in schools across the district.

"As a high school administrator, I had the ability to interact with so many people: kids and teachers and parents and district personnel," the principal said earlier this summer. "I've learned so much, and I'll take all of those with me."

One of the high school’s current assistant principals, Tadd Ragan, will be moving into the principal role and was officially appointed by the governing board at its March 28 meeting.

Ragan has previously worked as an assistant principal at Sinagua Middle School, participated in the NISL Beat the Odds Leadership Academy and has been named a Rodel Aspiring Leader.

“Tadd is a transformational leader whose focus is on creating a school culture which fosters staff collaboration and high expectations for student success,” the minutes of the governing board read. “As principal, he will guide and support staff in creating innovative and engaging instruction and inform decisions with data and input from stakeholders.”

It was also noted that Ragan plans to continue support for CHS’s International Baccalaureate, Professional Learning Communities and Restorative Practices programs.

DeMiguel and Thomas

After 16 years as principal of DeMiguel Elementary, Ninon Wilson will be leaving the school to become an assistant principal at CHS.

Her appointment was approved at the board’s May 23 meeting.

“Ninon is passionate about ensuring all students are successful in their education and is excited to continue her work with FUSD in a new leadership role supporting students and staff at CHS,” the minutes said.

“It is very, very bittersweet,” Wilson said during the meeting. “It’s part of my heart and DeMiguel will always be. But I am ready for a challenge and I'm so excited. I just know I'll do the best I can do.”

Wilson will be replaced by Ginni Biggs, who is being moved from her role as principal of Thomas Elementary.

A May 25 update from district Superintendent Michael Penca to Thomas families said the district had made the decision to transfer Biggs, though not “without consideration of its impact” to the school.

“I am grateful for Ginni Biggs’ service to Thomas Elementary for the last five years and know she will provide support to the next principal so we can kick off a successful 2023-2024 school year in August," he wrote.

Biggs has been in education for 25 years and started working at FUSD in 2005. Before leading Thomas, she had been an instructional coach at Leupp, Kinsey and Killip elementary schools.

“I am committed to supporting the academic growth and development of our students, fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment, and collaborating with parents, teachers and staff to create and maintain an exceptional educational experience for all students,” she wrote in a social media post introducing herself to DeMiguel families.

Biggs’ replacement as principal of Thomas has not yet been announced.

“I am confident the next principal will continue a focus on quality instruction and intervention to address each student’s needs and value family engagement and partnership,” Penca wrote in his announcement, adding that the position would be posted internally that week.

Christi Macias, a parent of four FUSD students, including at Thomas, commented at Tuesday's board meeting to express her concerns with Biggs move. She asked that parents be included in the selection of the school's next leader.

"At the very minimum, we ask for the following in an administrator," she said. "We would like someone who is experienced with the unique and diverse issues that come along with leading Thomas: a Title One, primarily minority school. ...We need someone who's empathetic, diverse, thoughtful and eager to engage with our families. ...We want someone who wants to rebuild the trust within our school family and surrounding communities -- the trust that was broken with this untimely transfer."

More about district schools can be found at fusd1.org.