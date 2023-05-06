At a ceremony held last week, five Flagstaff students were awarded scholarships through the Haven Walker Music Scholarship Fund.

This year, two student musicians at Coconino High School (CHS) and three at Flagstaff High School (FHS) were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship through the fund. This included CHS 10th grader Makaila Cardon, CHS 11th grader Loralynn Yazzie, FHS 10th grader Ella Gregory and FHS ninth graders Mayla Speer and Lesley Smith.

Cardon and Speer are both violinists, while Smith and Gregory are percussionists and Yazzie is a cellist.

The Walker Scholarship is meant to help students pay for music lessons and instrument purchases or rentals, with awards determined “based on financial need, talent and a demonstrated commitment to music.”

The recipients were chosen by a music advisory board based on their applications, including a filmed performance, personal essay and recommendations. Local musicians on this year’s advisory board were Tony Abrams, Jacqui Foreman, Hunter Eagleman Redday, Mike Taylor and Matthew Morrison.

This is the Walker Scholarship’s second year, as it was started in 2021 by Bob and Pina Miller in partnership with the Flagstaff Music Festival. The scholarship is in honor of the Miller’s son, Flagstaff musician Haven Walker.

Last year, five student musicians from schools across Flagstaff received $1,000 scholarships from the fund.

“The Millers hope and expect the Haven Walker Music Scholarship Fund will support local young musicians for many years to come while also engaging and supporting the Flagstaff music community,” the announcement said.

More information about the scholarship fund, including ways to contribute can be found at flagstaffmusicfestival.com.