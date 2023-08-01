Faith Aguirre and Maguire Harrison wanted to find careers where they could help others.

“I enjoy serving other people,” Aguirre said. “It’s like they say, ‘Find a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’”

Harrison said, “I knew I always wanted to help people and be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Both of them found a home working for fire departments in the Flagstaff region after completing their studies at Coconino Community College. They recently completed an 11-week Fire Department Training Academy and graduated in late June. They began their shifts as newly minted firefighters in July -- Aguirre for Highlands Fire Department, Harrison for Summit Fire Department.

Notable about their class was the fact that there were only eight recruits, and the pool of applicants was the smallest the Greater Flagstaff Region (GFR) fire departments have ever experienced. For the last three years, candidates applying for the region’s fire academy have gone down, said Earl Callander, the regional training chief who oversees hiring for Flagstaff, Summit and Highlands fire departments.

As a result, the region will be having a Firefighter Recruitment Event on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Flagstaff to try to reignite interest in an important public safety occupation.

“It’s definitely getting harder to hire people -- not just locally but nationally,” Callander said.

According to information from the GFR:

-- The academy class of January 2022 had a total of 105 applicants, and 76 of them qualified for available firefighter positions to allow them access to the academy.

-- The academy class of November 2022 had a total of 62 applicants, and 47 of them qualified.

-- The academy class of April 2023 had a total of 39 applicants, and 32 of them qualified.

Callander said the reasons for the decline, both locally and nationally, are currently under study in the industry. Many reasons have been floated, but locally, Callander said, anecdotally, among them are changing priorities in young people, the high cost of living, the shift work, and the fact that other trades pay better wages.

Frankly, he added, fire departments are used to people coming to them.

“We’ve never had to recruit,” he said, adding that the Aug. 5 event will feature a variety of activities to show people who are interested in a career as a firefighter.

Local firefighters will be working side by side with participants as they perform simulated firefighting activities. On hand will be firefighter mentors, financial aid, scholarship and advising help, as well as people dedicated to helping prospective recruits in workforce development funding eligibility.

First responder

Aguirre did not know early on in her life that she wanted to be a firefighter.

“It never seemed like something I was capable of doing,” she said, adding that she considered nursing first, but then settled on emergency medical technician, and then a paramedic.

Already set with a four-year degree, Aguirre worked for Guardian Medical Transport after studying for her certifications through CCC, and she would regularly be inspired by the fire personnel she was working alongside when she would go out on medical emergency calls.

“It seemed like such a family,” she said.

And so, after taking her own advice by suggesting to a friend that he give the fire sciences a try, and with some gentle prodding from Marc Goldberg, the fire science coordinator at CCC, she began taking the classes -- and was hooked. She put in the study time, did the physical training to get stronger and applied after completing the requirements to apply for firefighting positions. She was accepted into the April 2023 academy and graduated.

“Graduating means if I set my mind to something, I’ll go out and accomplish it,” Aguirre said. “Graduating also means I’ve done the work to prepare and be prepared for this career, and now it’s time to give it everything I’ve got ... .”

'Shot in the dark'

Harrison was a studying biology at Northern Arizona University when the pandemic sent him home to Washington to regroup.

“I had a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do,” he said, adding that he took several career-compatibility tests and each time, the answer came back “firefighter” -- primarily because he liked fast-paced, continually changing work. “So, I took a shot in the dark and got right into the Fire Science program at CCC.”

He completed the courses necessary to be eligible to apply for the fire academy and got in on his second try. The more he learned, the more he loved the profession.

“It’s been a super rewarding path the whole way,” Harrison said. “And the fact that it’s like a family is really important to me.”

He graduated in the same academy class as Aguirre, and he is in his third shift at the Summit fire station in Doney Park.

“Graduating, to me, is a reminder of all the hard work I have put in to accomplish my goal of obtaining the best job in the world,” Harrison said. “Graduating has given me the confidence to work hard every day in pursuit to be the best firefighter I can be, for I am thankful I get the opportunity to be in this line of work and to give back to those in my community.”

Aguirre works at the station just off Interstate 17 off Old Munds Highway. Also on her third shift, she smiles broadly when she talks of her new career path.

“I ended up exactly where I’m supposed to be,” Aguirre said. “I’m so excited to go into this work. I found my spot.”