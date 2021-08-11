FHS principal Tony Cullen's situation addressed at FUSD board meeting

Another topic driving community members to Flagstaff Unified School District's Wednesday board meeting was Tony Cullen. On July 27, the district sent an email to families announcing Dave Roth would be interim vice principal for the beginning of the school year for Flagstaff High School.

At the time, Cullen had been reassigned by FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca, according to the email.

Frank Alvillar, a history and government teacher at FHS, said parents were notified about the change before teachers. The short notice, he said, was “frustrating.”

Alvillar said he enjoyed having Cullen as his principal, citing Cullen's experience as a teacher and a Flagstaff local as qualities that made him a good administrator.

FHS parents and teachers came to the board meeting to protest Cullen’s retirement, among other topics.