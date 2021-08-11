FHS principal Tony Cullen's situation addressed at FUSD board meeting

Another topic driving community members to Flagstaff Unified School District's Wednesday board meeting was Tony Cullen. On July 27, the district sent an email to families announcing Dave Roth would be interim vice principal for the beginning of the school year for Flagstaff High School.
At the time, Cullen had been reassigned by FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca, according to the email.
Frank Alvillar, a history and government teacher at FHS, said parents were notified about the change before teachers. The short notice, he said, was “frustrating.”
Alvillar said he enjoyed having Cullen as his principal, citing Cullen's experience as a teacher and a Flagstaff local as qualities that made him a good administrator.
FHS parents and teachers came to the board meeting to protest Cullen’s retirement, among other topics.
“I have known every principal at FHS since the 1940s and there is not one principal in that group that is better or more prepared than Tony Cullen,” said Mike Cromer during the public discussion. “...He has bent over backwards to work with us and to help us, and I cannot say enough good things about [him]...This is a low point in the history of Flagstaff public schools...a deplorable decision, [an] unconscionable, reprehensible and egregious mistake.”
Cullen was present for the first part of the meeting, but did not speak publicly.
Cullen’s retirement and the appointment of Roth and George Moate as interim principal and interim assistant principal, respectively, were listed as items in the consent agenda for FUSD’s Wednesday meeting. No details beside salary were listed in the agenda.
The board approved the consent agenda without comment.