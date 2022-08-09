FHS junior headed to Germany as part of international exhange program

Flagstaff High School student Amelia Stout will be spending her junior year in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program (CBYX).

“It’s coming up quicker than I thought it was going to be,” she said. “I’m definitely very excited, but I’m nervous for it.”

She will spend the next 10 months in Germany, living with a host family and attending school. The program also includes language and culture training, meetings with German and American government officials and a variety of excursions throughout the country.

Stout is one of 250 high schoolers across the United States to be awarded the CBYX scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholars will be heading to Hedersleben in Germany next week for a month of language camp, where they will get to know the other participants and Germany’s language and culture.

After, they will be taking train rides to places across the country where their host families are based and attend high school primarily in German.

Stout said she thinks the experience will be “awesome.”

“I’m excited to finish learning the language and make friends. I’m more in this for the social aspect of it than anything else,” she said. She also said she hopes to learn more about German culture and traditions.

Her nerves come mostly from the newness of the experience. While she has been to a number of places in the United States, this will be Stout’s first time leaving the country.

“I’m worried because I've never really been apart from my family, especially not for that long,” she said. “So I'm just leaving all my family and friends behind and starting a new beginning where I've never been or I don't know people.”

Stout described the application process as “rigorous,” with about five essay questions and several interviews. She said she wanted to attend the program, since she’d been learning German for about two years.

“I was already learning the language and I was thinking I want to go to Germany for college or maybe something like that,” she said. She saw a program flier in the school hallway and decided to apply.

The program was started in 1983 and has included more than 27,000 students so far. It is jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag and “was created to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S. through citizen diplomacy,” according to a press release. It also includes German students, who travel to live and study in the U.S.

“I just think this is a really awesome program and I really admire the fact that they’re working so hard to get German students in the U.S. and American students in Germany,” Stout said. “I just think it's awesome how they’re forming this bond between everyone.”

More information about CBYX can be found at exchanges.state.gov/cbyx.