FHS interim principal discusses start of spring semester

Libby Miller is halfway through her second month as Flagstaff High School’s latest interim principal, and she says the spring semester is going "great" overall despite having "to hit the ground running immediately."

Miller took over the role from Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca in December 2021. Penca had been serving temporarily since October, when interim principal Dave Roth stepped down for personal reasons.

Roth had taken the role in July 2021 after longtime principal Tony Cullen retired rather than be reassigned due to his handling of a teacher’s alleged inappropriate conduct at the beginning of the year.

Miller said she hadn’t been aware of the specifics or scope of what had been happening with the role when she first learned about it. She said it was one of the first things she asked about and that she "learned very quick."

Learning about the situation “made me want to come in even more,” she said.

“I heard staff were hurting and there was a sense of instability. I felt like that was something I could do was to come in and listen and build relationships, take care of a staff who was going through many changes and many that they felt were done to them. I felt like that was something I wanted to lean into," Miller said.

Miller and her husband, a FHS graduate himself, had moved back to Flagstaff over the summer. They met as students at Northern Arizona University and moved to Portland, Oregon, after graduating.

While in Oregon, Miller spent nearly 10 years as a school principal and eight as a district leader. She said she had been working as a district director at the start of the pandemic, and that the next year she had filled in for a principal who had to leave as her district was returning to in-person learning.

“I was literally running four schools from my living room and had to also learn, like everybody else in the country, how we were going to navigate this and still do school, get technology out to people,” she said.

She said she had been planning to take a short break from work after moving to Flagstaff and starting a doctorate program in educational leadership. She stumbled into the role at FHS when she reached out to the district as part of her studies.

"We thought, 'OK, when the time comes, I’ll get the doctorate work done and I’ll start applying for work next year.' But then Mr. Roth had to step down, that was the same time I’d reached out and they said, ‘Can you come in and have a conversation?’" she said. "One thing led to another and I thought, 'This feels like an opportunity I shouldn’t turn away from.' This community, we want to live [here] for the rest of our lives, and we wanted to be able to give back.”

She visited several district schools as part of the hiring process, including FHS. Her first visit to the school only strengthened her desire to work there, she said.

“I walked in the door and I just had this overwhelming feeling of 'this is a really special place,'” she said.

Once she was in the role, Miller said, she thought it matched her expectations overall, though she is still learning.

“I think I was prepared, knowing that there was some instability and I was able to really do a lot of thinking about that,” she said. “How I would pivot right to that need, and how I could show up in a way that was authentic and meet their needs.”

Her first step was to send an email to staff before her first day, inviting them to share their feelings, an offer she said many took her up on.

“I felt like developing a relationship was key right away,” she said. “That was the number one thing that was going to need to happen. I needed to earn and develop trust, and I’m still doing that.”

After spending a few weeks listening, Miller said, her motto became “calm, safe and predictable” -- the atmosphere she wanted to bring to FHS.

“I wanted stability and we’re in a pandemic, so you add that layer in and staff are exposed to COVID and the stress level is just so high. And then to have that instability on top of it, just providing that sense of a safe, calm and predictable atmosphere is what I’m trying to work on," she said.

Miller's start at FHS coincided with the height of Coconino County’s omicron surge, causing a need to “pivot quickly” to prepare. FHS is the district’s largest school and had a similarly high case rate.

While Miller is in the position in an interim capacity, she said it doesn't have much impact on her day-to-day approach. She's doing "all the things that a normal principal would be doing," she said.

"I know I'm interim and I know that I'm not doing any gigantic things long-term, and at the same time, I don't have the attitude like, 'Oh, I'm not going to be here,'" she said. "...[I] do what any principal would do."

FHS is in the process of registering students for the next school year and planning its first in-person graduation since the start of the pandemic, for example.

One of the things Miller said she’s working on is student voice -- through meetings with student groups. She meets weekly with the student council to discuss and make action plans about issues.

With staff, the main focus is communication and relationship building.

Miller said she had been sending out monthly newsletters to families and spending time in classrooms, observing instruction. She said she was “really impressed" by the school’s teachers.

“Despite the chaos that people may see or perceive, the instruction that's happening inside the classroom is solid,” she said. “Teachers are doing what they do best and that is taking care of classroom instruction.”

When asked if she had plans to apply for the long-term position -- which the district plans to fill in July of this year -- Miller said only that she hopes "to serve the district in some capacity.”

Penca said in early November that the hiring process will take place in February and March, and that the final choice will be announced by spring break.

For now, Miller said she is still in the process of building trust with FHS staff, students and families.

“They don’t quite know me, but I think they’ve seen that I care,” she said. “I hope they see that. I come every day, show up. I lean in, I listen and we also have a ton of work to do too, so there's a little bit of both.”

Her hope for the spring semester, she said, is to “slide into home base without too many bruises.”

“We don’t want to settle at status quo, like let’s just get through it. We also want to get through it and provide a great education for our students,” she said. “…We want to make sure we are taking really good care of our kids.”

